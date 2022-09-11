Read full article on original website
Where Will Hampden Academy Principal Sleep?
How about the Press Box at Hampden Academy turf field, beginning Wednesday the 21st. The homecoming football game is Friday the 23rd. The question is does he spend one night sleeping in the Press Box. Or two?. This is the 2nd year for the Hampden Academy Music Association’s Free The...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Mills, LePage, squabble over future of Maine saw mill
(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Wienerfestival an annual celebration of the beloved breed
BELFAST, Maine — Dog owners and dog lovers alike gathered in Belfast to celebrate "wiener dogs" in a festival that celebrates the breed. The 17th annual Maine Wienerfestival drew pups and owners from across the country, as well as right here in Maine. "It just puts a smile on...
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
Bangor police identify two victims of weekend crash
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police on Tuesday released the names of two men who died in a crash early Saturday morning on Kenduskeag Avenue. Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor, and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn, were dead when police arrived at the crash near 1049 Kenduskeag Ave. just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
Ware-Butler continues expansion with acquisition of Knowles' customer base
Waterville-based Ware-Butler Building Supply, owned by Pleasant River Lumber Co., is looking to acquire the customer base Knowles Lumber in North Monmouth as the latter closes its doors. Ware-Butler's expansion comes after acquisitions last year of Bangor-based Crescent Lumber, Phinney Lumber in Gorham and Puiia Lumber Co. in Mexico. In...
Maine Savings Amphitheater has 2 more concerts before events are indoors
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A busy weekend on the Bangor waterfront... Two jam packed shows - Jason Aldean on Saturday night and Sting last night... The Maine Savings Amphitheater now has two more concerts before it’s inaugural run comes to a close.. certainly an eventful year. REO Speedwagon and...
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
$77.1M in road improvements on tap for Aroostook and Washington counties
A bypass route for Presque Isle and improvement of 68 miles of Route 1 in Washington County will be the focal point of road projects totaling $77.1 million. Money for the two projects was awarded to the Maine Department of Transportation by the competitive Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure.
Annual car show rolls into Brewer
BREWER–The city of Bangor has hosted a number of car shows the last few weekends and that trend continued in Brewer yesterday with the 15th annual Brewer Days car show. Over 200 cars showed up for the event that took place in the Twin City Plaza on State Street on Sunday. There was everything from Mustangs to Mopars, Camaros and Street Rods attracted the attention of spectators. Trophies were handed out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Organizer Teresa Maybury says the Brewer Days Car Show takes the best aspects of other area car shows and rolls them into this single event.
Arrest for Drug Trafficking and Other Charges, Medway, Maine
Lincoln Woman Faces Drug Trafficking and other Charges. A 29-year-old Lincoln, Maine woman was arrested in Medway on September 4, 2022 for multiple charges including drug trafficking and violation of bail. Traffic Stop due to Illegal License Plates. Karen Jordan was pulled over as she merged on I-95 in Medway...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
Two people have died in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash that happened overnight in Bangor on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. In a press release, Lt. Brent Beaulieu with the Bangor Police Department said police and fire crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene
A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
Three people detained after multiple people shot with play guns in Camden
CAMDEN — After several complaints of pedestrians being shot with what was reported as a pellet gun from a passing motor vehicle in Camden, three young people have been detained. Though the victims had been hit, none complained of any injury. Among the 911 calls, which began around 3:40...
