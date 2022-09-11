Read full article on original website
Several evacuation zones lifted for Rum Creek fire, now 80% contained
A sprinkling rain on Sunday and Monday has helped to cool the Rum Creek fire, preventing its spread and increasing containment to 80%. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for several zones. Firefighters are largely engaged in patrolling the fire's perimeter, putting out hot spots and collecting...
Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
Jahnke Heating and Air Conditioning returns to Talent after 2 years due to Almeda Fire
TALENT — More businesses in Southern Oregon are returning home to locations rebuilt after the 2020 fires, but for one company based in Talent for 30 years, resuming business at their original address brought overwhelming emotions of joy. Jahnke Heating & Air Conditioning found a temporary location in White...
Drone near Talent fire puts firefighting aircraft at risk
JACKSON COUNTY — An Oregon Department of Forestry helicopter was forced to land with a drone flying above a structure fire on Monday night. At around 5:45 pm, the structure fire broke out on the 5300 block of Pioneer Road in Jackson County, quickly spreading into the nearby wildland. This prompted a multi-agency response with ground and air resources. However, a drone flying above the fire forced Oregon Department of Forestry pilots to land due to safety concerns.
Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
Sheriff's Office releases name of two women who died in Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office released the name of two women who were found dead in the Mill Fire on Wednesday. The SCSO says one of them is 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, and the other is 66-year-old Lorenza Glover, both from Weed. The fire was sparked on...
Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
Daddy Ramen returns after Almeda as part of Vintage Coffee House in Talent
TALENT — Businesses are returning again in Talent after a long two years of having to either abandon or move locations. Some are also gaining new storefronts with opportunities to expand. This is the case for the Vintage Coffee House owner Phoenix Sigalove, who also owned Daddy Ramen food...
