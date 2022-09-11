Read full article on original website
Film Room - Cruise Control edition vs CSU
Watching NC State play a team like CSU is not about whether they won or not, but how did they look doing it. I was looking for them to be more comfortable on offense, really try to stretch the field, and have stronger tackling on defense. I think they accomplished these and there were a lot of positives to take out of this game that can be carried forward for the rest of the season.
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this month
A major grocery store chain has announced the grand opening date for its newest South Carolina supermarket location later this month. If you're looking for a great place to do your grocery shopping, look no further than Publix.
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
