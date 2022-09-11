Watching NC State play a team like CSU is not about whether they won or not, but how did they look doing it. I was looking for them to be more comfortable on offense, really try to stretch the field, and have stronger tackling on defense. I think they accomplished these and there were a lot of positives to take out of this game that can be carried forward for the rest of the season.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO