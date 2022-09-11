TIFF 2022 Review: “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Uncovers Hidden Emotions

It feels sketchy to think that a lot of the locations in this movie were used without permission, but if there were any serious legal troubles making Monster, it hasn’t hit the news in a big way. But the story in this movie is kind of simple since it involves two primary characters that are attempting to get out of Mexico and make their way through what has essentially been deemed a dangerous zone thanks to the emergence of alien life that was brought to earth after latching onto a NASA space probe that was searching for extraterrestrial life. The octopus-like creatures that came to earth appear to be quite violent in the few encounters that are seen throughout the movie, and more than a bit of power as well since bullets don’t appear to have a huge effect on them, and simply being around the creatures prompts the need for gas masks. Apart from that, this movie is a mix of found footage and the type of filming that indicates the rather low budget that it was working with. It did become a success on paper, but in terms of its renown, it’s fair to say that it didn’t end up going that far.

