TIFF 2022 Review: “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Uncovers Hidden Emotions

Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Monsters
It feels sketchy to think that a lot of the locations in this movie were used without permission, but if there were any serious legal troubles making Monster, it hasn’t hit the news in a big way. But the story in this movie is kind of simple since it involves two primary characters that are attempting to get out of Mexico and make their way through what has essentially been deemed a dangerous zone thanks to the emergence of alien life that was brought to earth after latching onto a NASA space probe that was searching for extraterrestrial life. The octopus-like creatures that came to earth appear to be quite violent in the few encounters that are seen throughout the movie, and more than a bit of power as well since bullets don’t appear to have a huge effect on them, and simply being around the creatures prompts the need for gas masks. Apart from that, this movie is a mix of found footage and the type of filming that indicates the rather low budget that it was working with. It did become a success on paper, but in terms of its renown, it’s fair to say that it didn’t end up going that far.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’
Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
‘Godard shattered cinema’: Martin Scorsese, Mike Leigh, Abel Ferrara, Claire Denis and more pay tribute
‘A feast of challenges that were pure anarchic bliss’. The passing of Jean-Luc Godard leaves me pining with deep nostalgic sadness, despite my reservations – shared by many – about the director’s later eccentricities. It was 1960 and Breathless exploded on to the screen at the precise moment I arrived in London, a film-obsessed 17-year-old from Salford, who had never seen a movie that wasn’t in English, British and Hollywood fare being my sole diet. Godard’s debut masterpiece did indeed leave one breathless. Free-spirited location filming, spontaneous believable acting, wayward unconnected quirky moments … here was a feast of revelatory challenges to one’s ideas about cinema: pure anarchic bliss!
RELATED PEOPLE
Irene Papas, of ‘Zorba,’ ‘Guns of Navarone’ fame, dead at 96
Irene Papas, the Greek actress who enchanted American audiences with roles in such blockbusters as “Z,” “Zorba the Greek” and “The Guns of Navarone,” died Wednesday at the age of 96. A spokesman for the Greek Culture Ministry confirmed Papas’ death to The New...
Collider
‘Theater of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog Mixes Poetry with Science in Exploration of the Brain | TIFF 2022
As a documentarian, Werner Herzog often seems led by his curiosities rather than by any specific structure or concrete purpose. For a film like Grizzly Man, having a clear focus and direct narrative to tell felt like an oddity in his documentary work, whereas films like Encounters at the End of the World and Cave of Forgotten Dreams were more directed by Herzog’s interest at the time. At times, this can make Herzog’s documentaries feel disjointed, yet in the case of Theatre of Thought, that inquisitive nature becomes an advantage to Herzog’s exploration of the human mind and the incredible leaps in research on the brain.
"The Crown" Star Erin Doherty Felt "A Lot Of Pressure" To Conceal Her Sexuality In Order To Have A Successful Career
"I'm really aware of all the people who have lived years and years and years, either in shame or denial."
TVOvermind
American Horror Stories: Facelift-Recap
It’s straightforward to wonder if American Horror Stories managed to get off to a quick start and hit a rough patch in the road as it stumbles from one episode to the next. In this episode, Judith Light leads the way as an older, aging woman who can’t and won’t accept that she is looking run down and that age isn’t treating her kindly. Worse than that, she has another issue, a male neighbor across the street that she’s crushing on but doesn’t have the courage to talk to, likely for fear that he might reject her. As if things couldn’t get worse, an old acquaintance that is about the same age, but looks far younger, is revealed to be involved with the man she desires. Not only do the two not appear to get along that well, but in exchange for leaving the man alone, the other woman gives her a card that directs her to an individual that can supposedly restore her youth. It sounds like it could lead somewhere, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Milch's 'Life's Work' holds lessons about humanity and the power of art
The TV creator's memoir was written in collaboration with his wife and daughters, who helped him piece together thoughts and memories that evade him due to Alzheimer's disease.
A Guide To The Live-Action "Little Mermaid" Remake, And Yes, There Are New Songs
"All day [Rob Marshall's] like, ‘Do you want to slide down this 40-foot clam shell?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Of course, I do. What are you, crazy?’ It’s been wildly creative.”
Jean-Luc Godard Didn’t Just Reinvent the Cinematic Canon — He Transformed How We Engage With Movies
The inarguably true cliché about Jean-Luc Godard was that the late filmmaker, who died this week at the age of 91, was a rule-breaker, an artist whose style changed the course of film history by revealing the medium for everything it had already been and pointing to the future of what it could eventually be. Obviously, his body of work has been influential — but that’s an understatement. And not only for his extensive, time- and media-spanning filmography, ranging from his cucumber-cool debut, Breathless, to the didactic political experiments of the 1960s and 1970s, the encyclopedic, argumentative video essays, the playful...
‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anonymous Content, Impact Partners Team For “Mistress Dispeller” Documentary; ‘Stray’s Elizabeth Lo Directing
EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content and Impact Partners have teamed to produce a new doc on a China-based “mistress dispeller,” to be directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Elizabeth Lo (Stray). Plans for a scripted adaptation of the documentary are also in the works. The as-yet-untitled feature watches as the mistress dispeller is hired by couples in crisis to break up affairs and save their marriages by any means necessary. Shifting perspectives between husband, wife and mistress, the film is billed as a strikingly intimate story of love and betrayal, as well as a potent exploration of how class, capital and culture collide...
Sackler Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion for Best Film
Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed has won the 2022 Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The documentary follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and her campaign against the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty that was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Flashback: Brendan Fraser Rode to TIFF With 'Crash' 18 Years AgoBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman' Poitras, an Oscar-winner for her Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour, dedicated the prize...
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans recall the movies that they’d like to see return from the dead
It’s no secret that the process of making a movie is one requiring herculean efforts by a wide variety of people, from the actors to the directors to the cinematographers and everyone in between and beyond. Unfortunately, sometimes the manpower isn’t there, sometimes the funding isn’t there, and sometimes...
ComicBook
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Reveals Connection to the Nic Cage Movies
The story of National Treasure is going to continue on Disney+ later this year, with the arrival of original TV series National Treasure: Edge of History. The series follows a mostly new group of characters and a totally different treasure hunt, but it still has deep ties to the popular Nicolas Cage National Treasure films. The first trailer for the series was released during D23 this weekend, and it revealed exactly how the series and movies connect.
Almodóvar pulls out of first English-language feature film
MADRID (AP) — Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodóvar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood that he was unable to handle the commitment. “It has been a very painful decision for me,” Almodóvar told Deadline Hollywood. “I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realize this film.” A new director hasn’t been announced yet by Blanchett’s Dirty Films production company.
Toronto: Oscar Frontrunners Shine at Tribute Gala, ‘Nope’ Revived at Imax and Venice-Winning Doc Comes to Town
This is the second installment of a series of dispatches from the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. You can read the first dispatch here. As news emerged from Venice that a documentary feature had won that film festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, for only the second time — All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon), Oscar winner Laura Poitras‘ look at Nan Goldin‘s crusade against the Sackler family, was crowned the winner on Saturday, Italian time — the film festival in Toronto, where that film will have its North American premiere on Monday evening, was just hitting its stride.More from The...
Palestinian Auteur Elia Suleiman to Receive European Film Academy Honor
The European Film Academy will honor Palestinian auteur Elia Suleiman with its European Achievement in World Cinema Award. The Paris-based Suleiman, whose most recent work “It Must Be Heaven” premiered in 2019 at Cannes, is the first Palestinian director to win this prestigious prize. Suleiman will be an honorary guest at the 35th European Film Awards ceremony to be held on Dec. 10 in Reykjavik. Born in Nazareth, Suleiman started his career in New York where in the early 1990s he shot two short films, “Introduction to the End of an Argument” and “Homage by Assassination” which won several prizes. Suleiman’s debut feature...
You’ve Never Seen a Movie Quite Like “Parasite”
It’s relatively rare for a non-western film to win a top award at a prestigious western film festival. When it does happen, it means the laureate is something special. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is indeed special on many counts. On one level, the film is a sad chronicle of poor people’s struggles; on another, it’s a crazy, often hilarious, but dangerous ride on a metaphorical rickety roller-coaster of lies and cover-ups.
Comments / 0