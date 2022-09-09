Read full article on original website
It seems that recently, anything gaming related has been getting pricier and pricier by the year. Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 5 would be getting more expensive in select regions, while next-gen edition of games have gotten a price hike from the industry standard of $60 to a whopping $70 a pop. Overall, gaming has become an expensive hobby. But if you're a fan of "The Sims 4" or have always been curious but never tried it, then you just caught a huge unexpected break.
If you haven't jumped on the Sims 4 bandwagon yet, the perfect opportunity is approaching. On Wednesday, EA and Maxis announced that the Sims 4 base game will be permanently free to download starting Oct. 18 for PC and Mac via the EA app, Origin or Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S and Xbox One systems.
Microsoft is updating its Xbox app on Windows with HowLongToBeat integration and faster launch times. The Xbox team has partnered with HowLongToBeat to provide estimates for long it will take to beat PC Game Pass games. HowLongToBeat is a community-based site that lets people track how long a game will take and see if a game is worth buying or playing.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label has announced a new partnership with KOEI TECMO and studio Omega Force, the team behind the popular Warriors series, including DYNASTY WARRIORS and SAMURAI WARRIORS, to develop and release the next great hunting game. This original IP delivers a truly AAA experience based in fantasy feudal Japan, with more details about this exciting new title coming later this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005912/en/ Electronic Arts and KOEI TECMO working together on the next great hunting game. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Sims 4's base game will soon be free to download and play for everyone. EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 will be free to download for all new players from October 18, 2022. Better yet, that’s across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
After 15 years at Nintendo of America, including a memorable stint as the company's president, Bronx-born Reggie Fils-Aime is still a force in the video game industry. In addition to his recent autobiography Disrupting the Game, he's a regular at industry events like the recent PAX West, where we caught up with him for a conversation about the future of gaming.
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
In context: Nothing can ruin a multiplayer game faster than rampant cheating, so it's no surprise that developers go to great lengths to devise ways to mitigate it. One controversial method is to install kernel-mode drivers that monitor for anything that tries to tamper with the game's software. However, many players are not comfortable with granting such low-level privileges.
We went hands-on with Turbo Overkill Episode 2, a retro-styled fast-action boomer-shooter FPS that we played at over 500fps. And no, that's not a typo. Previewed on PC by Gabriel Moss.
The remastered iteration of GoldenEye 007 that has been confirmed to be coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch is going to contain a massive drawback on the former platform. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that GoldenEye 007 would finally be coming back on modern platforms, much to the joy of a number of fans. However, that joy was short-lived for those on Xbox once it was announced that this version of the game will fall short in comparison to the edition that's landing on Nintendo Switch.
