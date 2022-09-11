Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Find Out if You're Owed Money
Facebook users, if you had a profile on the social media site in 2010 or 2011, you may be eligible for part of a $90 million payout from a lawsuit accusing Facebook of illicitly tracking users across other websites. You'll need to act soon, though -- the deadline for filing...
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Did someone 'accidentally' send you money on Venmo? You might be getting scammed
Did someone send you money 'by accident' on Venmo, Zelle or Cashapp? Don't rush to send it back. Here's what to do.
RELATED PEOPLE
Facebook forced to payout $38million to users over location tracking – find out if you’re owed money
FACEBOOK has reached a $37.5million dollar settlement with users who accused the company of wrongfully tracking their location. Plaintiffs say Facebook tracked them through their IP addresses even after they had shut off location services. "Facebook has been covertly obtaining detailed location information from users regardless of whether a user...
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay users $3M after 'falsely' claiming they were preapproved
Credit Karma is in hot water. The FTC has ordered the company to pay $3 million, alleging they 'falsely' claimed that were preapproved.
Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards
Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
CNET
Google's $100 Million Photo Privacy Settlement: You Could Be Entitled to Receive Up to $400
Google agreed this spring to settle a $100 million class-action lawsuit alleging the search giant illicitly uses a facial-recognition program to sort pictures in Google Photos' Face Grouping feature. If your likeness appeared in a picture stored on Google Photos you may be eligible for a nice chunk of the payout -- but time is running out to claim your share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Was Almost Scammed Out of $80K: How a Suspicious Check Tipped Me Off
When Joe Schulz*, a small-business owner based in New Jersey, received a new customer order from a company based in Dubai, he felt that something may be off. It turned out his instincts were right, as...
ValueWalk
Cash App Deposit: How To Put Money On Cash App Card At ATM?
Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you need cash but don’t have any on hand? Perhaps you’re out and about and need to buy something but don’t have your debit card with you. Whatever the case, you may wonder, can I load my Cash App card at ATM?
Apps to save you money on the go
We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Mobile technology is advancing with leaps and bounds, and new apps and features help us save...
Business Insider
I'm a financial planner, and the apps have always failed me. Instead, I budget with an old-school approach that works.
I've tried to use budgeting apps, but I found they didn't categorize my expenses correctly. I always go back to the same approach: an old-school budget spreadsheet. I can customize the spending categories to my needs and track my expenses accurately. Find a financial advisor near you with SmartAdvisor. There's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Credit Karma Fined $3M for 'Tricking' Users With Allegedly False Offers
Almost one third of customers who applied for some of Credit Karma's "pre-approved" offers were denied, alleged the FTC.
protocol.com
It’s time to change the credit score game
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: rethinking the credit score, grading Congress’ crypto views and Revolut Pay. It was royally offensive. Mere instants after Queen Elizabeth passed, opportunists were creating memecoins in her name. “The Queen is dead, but grift lives forever,” Tom Carreras wrote for Crypto Briefing. The blockchain is censorship-resistant, of course, and some level of scammy behavior will always be present. But would it be too much to ask for, I don’t know, a little restraint?
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’
Patagonia’s founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” “While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. “We needed to...
Got Cash App?: Hackers are Stealing $1,000s from Unsuspecting Victims
Peer2Peer and cashless payment systems provide an all too necessary way to cover the cost of goods or services without having to ante up by passing around cash amongst friends at dinner or digging around your purse in the store.
CNBC
More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says
With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
Citizens Beware: Online Scams Spreading Like Wildfire
If it feels to you like there’s more skullduggery on the Internet than there used to be – from phishing schemes to identity theft – you’re not imagining things. Americans lost a record $6.9 billion to online scams in 2021, up from $3.5 billion in 2019, according to a study from Social Catfish, an online dating investigation service.
dailyhodl.com
Rarible.com Lists the DOGA Token as a Payment Method for DOGAMÍ and Tezos NFTs
Rarible.com, a leading multi-chain, community-centric marketplace for NFTs, today integrated DOGA as a method of payment, enabling users to buy DOGAMÍ and Tezos NFTs. DOGA is the native token of DOGAMÍ, the largest NFT play-and-earn AR mobile game deployed on the Tezos blockchain. In this first listing, the...
23 passport cases for protecting your most important travel document
If you're traveling abroad, make sure your passport stays protected with a cover. Whether you're traveling solo or with a family, here are some of our favorite passport cases to consider.
Comments / 0