Congress & Courts

Fast Company

Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
ValueWalk

Cash App Deposit: How To Put Money On Cash App Card At ATM?

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you need cash but don’t have any on hand? Perhaps you’re out and about and need to buy something but don’t have your debit card with you. Whatever the case, you may wonder, can I load my Cash App card at ATM?
LivingCheap

Apps to save you money on the go

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Mobile technology is advancing with leaps and bounds, and new apps and features help us save...
protocol.com

It’s time to change the credit score game

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: rethinking the credit score, grading Congress’ crypto views and Revolut Pay. It was royally offensive. Mere instants after Queen Elizabeth passed, opportunists were creating memecoins in her name. “The Queen is dead, but grift lives forever,” Tom Carreras wrote for Crypto Briefing. The blockchain is censorship-resistant, of course, and some level of scammy behavior will always be present. But would it be too much to ask for, I don’t know, a little restraint?
Footwear News

Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’

Patagonia’s founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” “While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. “We needed to...
CNBC

More Americans tapping buy now, pay later services for groceries 'shows the height of personal desperation,' Harvard researcher says

With food prices at historic highs, more consumers are turning to buy now, pay later services for their weekly essentials. "Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," says Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. As prices rise, Americans are increasingly...
TheStreet

Citizens Beware: Online Scams Spreading Like Wildfire

If it feels to you like there’s more skullduggery on the Internet than there used to be – from phishing schemes to identity theft – you’re not imagining things. Americans lost a record $6.9 billion to online scams in 2021, up from $3.5 billion in 2019, according to a study from Social Catfish, an online dating investigation service.
