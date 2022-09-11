Read full article on original website
Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers
Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett. Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers...
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?
The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for...
ESPN
What we learned about QB Baker Mayfield after his Carolina Panthers debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed for most of the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns why the Browns moved on from him. In the fourth quarter, he showed why the Panthers are optimistic the first pick of the 2018 draft...
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
NFL・
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?
Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
Browns Sign Interesting CB From Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns have signed Thomas Graham, a cornerback from the Chicago Bears practice squad.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)
It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team’s big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game. He took to social media to congratulate his former...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Flight Plan: Cleveland Browns
If you looked at the statistics of the New York Jets Week 1 matchup, you’d think they won. Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his season debut. Michael Carter, the proclaimed “heartbeat” of the offense went for 100 all-purpose yards. DJ...
