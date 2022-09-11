ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield the answer at QB for Carolina?

Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 — but it wasn't the one he had hoped for. Going up against the team that traded him, the Cleveland Browns, a late comeback to take the lead was not enough for Carolina, as the Panthers fell short on Sunday after rookie kicker Cade York hit a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to ultimately secure a 26-24 Browns victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/13/22)

It is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are still celebrating the team’s big victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Even Browns legend Jim Brown could not contain his excitement over the outcome of the game. He took to social media to congratulate his former...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

New York Jets Flight Plan: Cleveland Browns

If you looked at the statistics of the New York Jets Week 1 matchup, you’d think they won. Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his season debut. Michael Carter, the proclaimed “heartbeat” of the offense went for 100 all-purpose yards. DJ...
CLEVELAND, OH

