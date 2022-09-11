Read full article on original website
seattlemedium.com
Metro League Scores & Highlights From Week Two
Coming off their 21-13 comeback win against Bothell, the Fighting Irish dominated both sides of the ball from kickoff. O’Dea running back Jason Brown, Jr’s opening touchdown spearheaded an offensive attack by the Fighting Irish that led to them posting 54 points on the night. Blanchet scored all 10 of their points in the first half. With a 2-0 record O’Dea will face undefeated Rainier Beach next week.
seattlemedium.com
Rainier Beach Improves To 2-0 With Victory Over Seattle Prep
Last Friday, the Metro League began their conference schedule as the Rainier Beach took their show on the road to square off against Seattle Prep in a battle of undefeated teams. The last time these two teams met they got into a shootout with Rainier Beach winning 46-35. Coming into the game, not only were the Vikings looking to beat the Panthers in back-to-back seasons, but more importantly get their second win of the season before facing O’Dea next week.
seattlemedium.com
A Force To Be Reckoned With Jason Brown’s Junior Season Is Off To A Great Start
Standing 5’10 and 194 pounds, O’Dea Fighting Irish running back Jason Brown, Jr. is a force to be reckoned with. The class of 2024 student-athlete is a nightmare for opponents in the Metro League and all-across the state. Emerging on the scene after an explosive sophomore year, Brown earned All-Metro honors and led his team to the 3A state championship quarterfinals where they lost to Kennewick. With his successful sophomore campaign, Brown went from being a local football recruit to the national spotlight.
Huskies Still Middle of Ratings Pack, With Chance to Make Big Move
Saturday's Michigan State game will answer a lot of questions.
seattlemedium.com
Obituary – Candace Marie Smiley
Candace Marie (Walker) Smiley, age 49, passed away with her loving family by her side in Seattle, Washington, Thursday, September 8, 2022. Smiley was born on August 30, 1973, to Jimmie Lee Walker and Betty Stovall in Seattle. She was married for 12 years to Eric Smiley. Even after their divorced, they remained the greatest of friends, and Eric continues to be a father figure to Shai’Ree.
seattlemedium.com
Meals for Seattle School Kids￼
The City of Seattle is distributing meals to children. There are dozens of sites across the city where food will be handed out to school kids. It started this week and will be daily. Leaders brought this about as a result of the delays. More than 6,000 teachers and school...
Eater
A Stoner’s Guide to Dining in Seattle
Every stoner has a favorite food they eat after they smoke weed, based on their personal tastes and the complex ways cannabis affects the appetite, heightens sensations of taste and smell, lowers inhibitions, and sometimes triggers unignorable food cravings. That said, there are certain elements that many popular stoner foods share. Many, like Doritos, nachos, Taco Bell tacos, and chicken nuggets, are crunchy or crispy. Some snacks, like Flaming Hot Cheetos or Takis, are powerfully spicy; others offer lip-pursing sour flavors, like sour Skittles or Sour Patch Kids.
travellemming.com
Is Seattle Safe in 2022? (Honest Info From a Local)
If you want to visit the Emerald City, asking yourself ‘is Seattle safe?’ is an important question. Between the pandemic, crime statistics, and media portrayals, there’s a lot of information to sift through to get to the truth about Seattle’s safety. This applies to both visitors and potential residents.
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
q13fox.com
When will Seattle's heavy rain return?
Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
seattlemedium.com
Washington State Failing on Education Freedom Report Card
A new report came out showing that Washington state gets a failing grade on a new education report card. The Education Freedom Report Card put out by a DC-based think tank measured four broad categories – school choice, transparency, regulatory freedom, and spending – across more than two dozen separate and distinct factors. Still, Seattle ranks high where it matters in other important areas.
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
seattlemet.com
Where Did Home Prices Fall the Most in Seattle Last Month?
What a difference a few months can make. Back in 2021, we marveled at the unrelenting competitiveness of the local real estate market. Now, housing prices aren't only slowing in year-over-year growth, they're actually falling in some neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. (Rents, we're sorry to say, are still rising.)
seattlemedium.com
Jesse Johnson Joins Highline College Board of Trustees
Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Jesse Johnson to the Highline College Board of Trustees. Johnson will be the fourth new trustee since Dr. John R. Mosby became Highline President in July, 2018. He fills former Board of Trustee member Dan Altmayer’s position. “Jesse Johnson is a proven community leader...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle
The Emerald City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
downtownbellevue.com
Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue
The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Major heat in September for Puget Sound
SEATTLE - The calendar may say September, but highs this weekend will feel more like July or August! Buckle up for highs near 90 on Saturday in Western Washington. As for today, the weather will be absolutely gorgeous. Hope you carve out time to get outside, whether it's eating lunch or dinner on a patio, going for a walk or taking the kids to the playground after school. Highs will boost to the 70s for most. You can plan on sunshine from the start to the finish.
