Former head of Gulf Cartel receives life sentence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 51-year-old Mexican national who was head of Cartel del Golfo (CDG) has been ordered to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) reported that Jorge Costilla-Sanchez was sentenced for his role in conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. On September 26, […]
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
Woman locks herself in car after burglars threaten to kill her for witnessing crime, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of burglarizing a local clothing store were arrested Sunday after threatening to kill a witness, police say. At about 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 11, McAllen police were dispatched to a clothing store, Yahaira’s Ropa, in reference to a burglary of a building that has just occurred. The suspects […]
Wife of man accused of drug trafficking among those arrested in federal investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, according to court records. Garza...
Police: Man tries to run over ex’s new boyfriend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a car. Josue Maldonado, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, […]
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack
UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
PD: Man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint was arrested. Juan Carlos Perez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and engaging in criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the […]
PD: Serial Brownsville robber arraigned on 19 charges
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man involved in multiple robbery schemes in Brownsville was arrested Monday, police say. Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in […]
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
Woman arrested with multiple social security cards in purse, none with her name
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents. According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft […]
Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
PD: Edinburg man lights ex’s garage on fire, neighbor puts out flames with garden hose
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested on charges of arson for lighting a garage on fire. At about 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 McAllen police were dispatched to an apartment in reference to a garage on fire with “possible arson involved.” According to the McAllen Police Department, when fire trucks arrived […]
Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
Man charged in connection with assaults at San Juan hike and bike trail
A man accused of attacking several women at a hike and bike trail in San Juan is in custody after turning himself in to police, according to San Juan police Chief Ruben Morin. Arturo Javier Gonzalez was charged with three counts of assault causing bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.
BPD: Woman pulls out gun after man says ‘it’s over’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a woman accused of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. According to a news release by Brownsville PD, the suspect, identified as Erika Larrasquitu, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Rabbit Run Road. Larrasquitu and the victim […]
Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that they say was caused by a driver who ignored a stop sign and hit two other vehicles. The crash occurred Wednesday just before noon near FM 511 and Dockberry Road, police said. Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the...
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
