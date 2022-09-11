ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

ValleyCentral

Former head of Gulf Cartel receives life sentence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 51-year-old Mexican national who was head of Cartel del Golfo (CDG) has been ordered to prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) reported that Jorge Costilla-Sanchez was sentenced for his role in conspiring to distribute cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. On September 26, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man tries to run over ex’s new boyfriend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a car. Josue Maldonado, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack

UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint was arrested. Juan Carlos Perez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and engaging in criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Serial Brownsville robber arraigned on 19 charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man involved in multiple robbery schemes in Brownsville was arrested Monday, police say. Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested with multiple social security cards in purse, none with her name

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents. According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NewsBreak
ValleyCentral

Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman pulls out gun after man says ‘it’s over’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a woman accused of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. According to a news release by Brownsville PD, the suspect, identified as Erika Larrasquitu, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Rabbit Run Road. Larrasquitu and the victim […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
EDINBURG, TX

