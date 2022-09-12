ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MsL2_0hrLtIoh00

A 67-year-old man died after a motorboat flipped over during a Colorado River trip inside Grand Canyon National Park, officials said Sunday.

Park officials said the boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island that divides the river into left and right channels.

Emergency medical personnel treated four people and transported them to the South Rim, park officials said. Authorities say their injuries are not critical.

Park officials identified the deceased as Ronald Vanderlugt, but didn’t immediately release his hometown. They said Vanderlugt was on the fifth day of his trip.

Members of the river trip group pulled Vanderlugt out of the water, saw he was unresponsive and began CPR, park officials said. They said park rangers were flown into the location by helicopter, but Vanderlugt could not be resuscitated.

The boat flipped in the rapid when it came up against a rock, said John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, which represents outfitters permitted in the canyon.

Dillon said some of the passengers decided against continuing the trip, operated by Western River Expeditions.

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dillon
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Colorado River#The Canyon#Motorboat#Accident#Bedrock Rapid#The National Park Service
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
CBS Denver

Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash

In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Hiker climbing Mount Washington with son collapses at summit and dies

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - A hiker from Canada who was climbing Mount Washington with his son collapsed at the summit Thursday afternoon and later died.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 46-year-old hiker, who lives in Quebec, was going up the 6,288-foot peak with his adult son. "They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut," the department said in a statement. "Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son."State park staff and Good Samaritans, including two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking, rushed to perform CPR and deploy a defibrillator but the man did not survive.Earlier in the summer, a man died after being found unconscious and not breathing on the mountain's Jewell Trail. Rescue groups carried his body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train. 
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family of hiker found dead after being swept away in Zion National Park floods share grief at her last moments

The family of a hiker who was found dead after getting caught in flooding at Utah’s Zion National Park have shared heartbreak at her final moments. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was discovered in the Virgin River on Monday, six miles from where she was swept away three days earlier, and later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, park officials said.Her family believe that haunting video captured her fighting against a strong current when flooding struck the park on Friday. The video, obtained by KUTV, shows a man being dragged downstream near another person purported to be Agnihorti. “We believe it’s...
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC News

ABC News

828K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy