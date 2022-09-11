SAN JOSE – Last week, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees, local wildlife hospitals were flooded with baby squirrels who tumbled out of their nests looking for relief from the heat. Now, the heat is on the hospitals as they try to care for them all.Things have cooled off a bit, so the local wildlife has had a chance to chill out. At the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, last week was when things started getting a little crazy."This past Monday, we had 14 squirrels come in in an hour. People were lined up outside the gate to get in when...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO