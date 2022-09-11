Read full article on original website
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartan Women's Golf Sweeps Titles at USF Intercollegiate
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—School records were broken on Tuesday as Kajsa Arwefjäll shot a school-record 7-under 64 to win her first collegiate title, and the San José State women's golf team recorded a school-record 274 in the final round of the USF Intercollegiate to win the team title at The Olympic Club which played at par 71 for the week.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Shoot Low Round of Day and Are Fourth After Two Rounds At USF Intercollegiate
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Kajsa Arwefjäll shot a 4-under 138 after two rounds of the USF Intercollegiate and helped the San José State women's golf team finish fourth after the first day of the tournament at The Olympic Club. Arwefjäll is tied for third after two rounds, two shots...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans to Travel to UC Davis to Play
San José State (1-3-1, 0-0-0 WAC) vs UC Davis (0-4-1, 0-0-0 WCC) When Sept. 14 | 5:30 p.m. Location Aggie Soccer Field | Davis, Calif. DAVIS, Calif. - San José State will travel to UC Davis to face off against the Aggies at the Aggie Soccer Field on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.
harkeraquila.com
Football team wins in home opener against San Jose High
The varsity football team dominated San Jose High School 27-16 in their first home game on Friday at 7:30 p.m., bringing their season record to 2-1. With this highly-anticipated first home game of the season, a large home crowd showed up at the game to support, with spectators decked out in green to represent school spirit. A group of Harker alumni, including former wide receiver Aaditya Gulati (‘22), came out to the game, cheering loudly in support of the new team.
universityofcalifornia.edu
UC nabs top spots in 2022-23 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings
Six University of California campuses ranked among the top 10 public universities in the United States, with UC Berkeley and UCLA tying for first place and all nine UC undergraduate campuses in the top 45, according to the 2022-23 Best Colleges rankings, published today (Sept. 12) by U.S. News & World Report.
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
3 women injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park during morning hike
Fellow hikers told ABC7 News, they aren't shocked to hear a tree came crashing down, but they are surprised to learn about the injuries.
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now
The COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing enrollment enabled San Jose community colleges to stretch free tuition to part-time students, but all that may be in jeopardy by next summer. The federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund gave Evergreen Valley and San Jose City colleges millions in funding to help students stay enrolled. Evergreen Valley College received... The post Tuition is free at these San Jose community colleges—for now appeared first on San José Spotlight.
kprl.com
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Collision In Santa Clara (Santa Clara, CA)
According to the Santa Clara Police, a fatal collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials stated that at around 6:55 a.m. the crash happened on Lawrence Expressway between Monroe St. and [..]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
Falling tree injures 3 in San Jose Park, sheriff says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose. The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured […]
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles East Bay
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
SFist
Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List
After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
Wildlife rescue in San Jose sees influx of injured baby squirrels after record heat
SAN JOSE – Last week, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees, local wildlife hospitals were flooded with baby squirrels who tumbled out of their nests looking for relief from the heat. Now, the heat is on the hospitals as they try to care for them all.Things have cooled off a bit, so the local wildlife has had a chance to chill out. At the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, last week was when things started getting a little crazy."This past Monday, we had 14 squirrels come in in an hour. People were lined up outside the gate to get in when...
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views
Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
More changes coming to West San Jose
A potentially historic West San Jose barn and cottage built near the turn of the 20th century could be demolished to make way for dozens of condominiums and ground floor businesses. Just a half-mile north from where developer and dentist Adam Askari is planning to build a 119-room hotel that...
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
