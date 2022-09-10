ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss

The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
Yardbarker

Tony Kemp has monster day as Athletics crush White Sox

Tony Kemp had a single, triple and home run, scored four times and drove in three, helping the Oakland Athletics celebrate Dave Stewart's jersey-retirement day with a 10-3 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. The loss was a costly one for the White Sox (72-69), who...
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series

San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7...
