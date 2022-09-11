ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48

I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Voice

Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial

A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
EMMITSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KROC News

New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota

Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Commercial Real Estate#Cedar Creek#Linus Realestate
KX News

Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
Connecticut Public

Rabies warning issued after a North Dakota woman carried her raccoon into a bar

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have a setup line for this joke - a raccoon walks into a bar. Except it was no joke when a North Dakota woman really carried her raccoon into a bar. The bartender tells the Bismarck Tribune she eventually got the woman to leave. But health officials are advising anyone bitten or in contact to seek testing in case of rabies. So a revised joke - a raccoon walks into a bar and says, what's your problem? I'm wearing a mask. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
NWS
Kat Kountry 105

Central Minnesota’s Ultimate Dining Guide For Take Out & Delivery Options

Getting hungry? Seems like food is always on the top of my list. Deciding where to go is the hard part. Well, have no fear. I've got a list of all of the restaurants in central Minnesota that I could find that either deliver food or offer take-out options. Take a look at our list, and if something is missing, please email me at kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com and I'll add your favorite locations. Happy Eating!
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DPS mourns loss of Trooper

ATLANTA – The Georgia DPS morns the loss of a Trooper who collapsed after completing an exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, September 8, 2022. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYC

Xcel Energy and Minnesota DEED holding program info meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is looking for applicants for the Xcel Energy Power Up Program. Xcel Energy is investing millions into the program in hopes of getting a skilled workforce for contractors working on a solar project in Becker, Minnesota. The company is seeking employees in energy-related...
BECKER, MN
Connecticut Public

Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. It ain't easy being cheesy. Officials at a Texas border crossing found contraband cheese under a blanket in the backseat of a woman's car. She declared 10 wheels of cheese, but agents found 50 more. The cheese was seized and destroyed, and the woman got a thousand-dollar penalty and a very valuable lesson - one that she really should've already known - extra cheese is just always going to cost you.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy