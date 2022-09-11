Read full article on original website
Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48
I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
Enjoy This Unique Minnesota Cabin That Sits Just Inches Off The Lake
There is so much natural beauty in Northern Minnesota, and this vacation rental available on Airbnb shows it all off!. From wonderful wildlife to stunning lakeside sunsets, this modern cabin includes a traditional Finnish sauna that just might be the next place you want to take your family on a short vacation.
Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial
A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota
Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
Trucks hauling beer, chicken parts cause problems in 2 separate wrecks in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Monday morning rush hour is off to a shaky start. There have been multiple wrecks on the roadways causing issues for commuters. 8:30 a.m. | Two of four lanes on I-75 are back open in Bartow County. 7 a.m. | A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer...
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
Where big rain totals are possible in Minnesota this week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has this week's Minnesota forecast, which includes chilly mornings, temps warming back into the 80s, the return of smoky/hazy skies and a threat for hefty rain totals in parts of the state.
Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience
A small bird called the Florida grasshopper sparrow was on the brink of extinction just three years ago. Now it's coming back thanks to an emergency effort to breed the birds in captivity and release them on the central Florida prairie. That's the only place on Earth that they're found in the wild. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green reports.
Rabies warning issued after a North Dakota woman carried her raccoon into a bar
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have a setup line for this joke - a raccoon walks into a bar. Except it was no joke when a North Dakota woman really carried her raccoon into a bar. The bartender tells the Bismarck Tribune she eventually got the woman to leave. But health officials are advising anyone bitten or in contact to seek testing in case of rabies. So a revised joke - a raccoon walks into a bar and says, what's your problem? I'm wearing a mask. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Booking site says Minnesota has one of best fall fishing spots
Bemidji has been recognized as one of the nation's top fishing spots this fall. According to booking platform FishingBooker, Bemidji is among the top nine fall fishing destinations across the United States. The area has around 400 lakes to choose from. However, Lake Bemidji was worthy of a detailed mention.
Dinosaur tracks in Alaska may help scientists grapple with climate change
Science tells us that dinosaurs may not have done well with climate change, but they may have something to teach us. Scientists in Alaska are studying dinosaur tracks from millions of years ago, hoping to learn ways that humans might better handle climate change. Emily Schwing reports. (SOUNDBITE OF WAVES...
Central Minnesota’s Ultimate Dining Guide For Take Out & Delivery Options
Getting hungry? Seems like food is always on the top of my list. Deciding where to go is the hard part. Well, have no fear. I've got a list of all of the restaurants in central Minnesota that I could find that either deliver food or offer take-out options. Take a look at our list, and if something is missing, please email me at kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com and I'll add your favorite locations. Happy Eating!
MD chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty
Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering plant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that has been repeatedly cited over the years for polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary. Under the terms of a consent decree made public on...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Georgia DPS mourns loss of Trooper
ATLANTA – The Georgia DPS morns the loss of a Trooper who collapsed after completing an exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. The Georgia Department of Public Safety is saddened to announce the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, September 8, 2022. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.
Xcel Energy and Minnesota DEED holding program info meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is looking for applicants for the Xcel Energy Power Up Program. Xcel Energy is investing millions into the program in hopes of getting a skilled workforce for contractors working on a solar project in Becker, Minnesota. The company is seeking employees in energy-related...
Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. It ain't easy being cheesy. Officials at a Texas border crossing found contraband cheese under a blanket in the backseat of a woman's car. She declared 10 wheels of cheese, but agents found 50 more. The cheese was seized and destroyed, and the woman got a thousand-dollar penalty and a very valuable lesson - one that she really should've already known - extra cheese is just always going to cost you.
