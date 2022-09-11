Read full article on original website
Related
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
Avengers Multiverse Attraction That Imagines a World Where Thanos Won Is Coming to Disney California Adventure
Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com
Get your first peek at MCU’s Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing in color thanks to new concept art
Thanks to the announcement of a new multiverse experience at Avengers Campus, fans now have their first looks at Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing in color. D23 saw many announcements for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a trailer released for the previously announced Secret Invasion, but the teaser for Werewolf by Night really captivated fans. Emulating classic Universal horror movies of the early 20th century, the trailer saw a monochrome color scheme. There had been small peaks at a few of the major players, but now we have a solid color version.
Elite Daily
Disney Just Announced Some Incredible Avengers Campus Additions At D23 Expo
On Sunday, Sept. 11, Disney held its D23 Expo 2022 and gave fans an idea of some exciting new developments. Not only does this biannual celebration in Anaheim allow Disney lovers to interact with some of their favorite Disney brands and meet creators from Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, but the company also likes to announce big things that are in the pipeline as well. For instance, there were some Avengers Campus additions announced at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, and one of them is coming as early as the week of Sept. 19.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
“DO NOT release that movie”: Fans demand Disney bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow
An online petition directed to The Walt Disney Company in regard to bringing actor Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has seen a major upswing in signatures recently. Disney, are you listening?. Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise began with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
What we know about 'Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels' so far
Brie Larson will be joined by "WandaVision" breakout star Teyonah Parris when "The Marvels" hits theaters on July 28, 2023.
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More
Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center. Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake. Disney D23...
Here Are All The Major Marvel Trailers And Announcements You Missed From D23
If Phase 4 had you slightly concerned, rest assured that there’s a plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, and it came into fuller focus at the D23 expo over the weekend. On the heels of Comic-Con, where Marvel unveiled designs for a film and television slate stretching...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything we can expect from season 2 of Marvel's 'Loki'
The first season concluded in July, but there's more for fans to look forward to when Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular God of Mischief.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage features Namor in action and another glimpse at the new Black Panther
Queen Ramonda and Aneka make an appearance too
‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Nick Fury Battles Skrull Infiltrators on Earth
Marvel has unveiled the official trailer for “Secret Invasion” out of the D23 Expo on Saturday. The series is slated for release on Disney+ in 2023. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull warrior Talos, Don Cheadle is back as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill, plus Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman also star. Kyle Bradstreet serves as executive producer and writer. In the series, Fury returns to Earth and teams up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion. Hill has been calling Fury to help back...
IGN
Marvel's Ironheart: The Entire Cast of the Disney+ MCU Show (So Far)
The cast of Marvel's Ironheart is continuing to grow, with more actors suiting up to star in the Disney+ MCU series alongside Dominique Thorne's titular hero, aka Riri Williams. You might have heard about Riri when she first made waves in the Marvel universe in 2016 in the pages of...
CNET
Everything Announced at D23: Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and More
Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its Disney Plusstreaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations.) We got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is a Marvel Studios Special Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ falls under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" designation. Marvel Studios introduced that designation in the first trailer for its first such presentation, Werewolf by Night. A curious fan on Twitter asked Gunn if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Gunn tweeted back, confirming that "Yes" it will. He also offered a helpful clarification of what Marvel Studios Special Presentation is. He confirmed that the specials fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity and that the designation refers only to these stories being neither movies nor streaming series.
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date
Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.
