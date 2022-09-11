Read full article on original website
Related
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
TIFF: Ti West Sets ‘MaXXXine’ as Third Film in ‘X’ World
A24 and director Ti West have unveiled MaXXXine as the third film set in the world of their X slasher horror franchise. The announcement was made last night at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the Midnight Madness program during a screening of Pearl at the Royal Alexander Theatre. West will write and direct MaXXXine, with Mia Goth reprising one of her two roles in X.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Tubi Nabs 'Amityville Curse' Novel Adaptation, 'Marry F*** Kill' Genre Pics'Nuclear' Review: Oliver Stone's Lazy Case for Nuclear Power'Devotion' Review: Despite a Passionate Jonathan Majors, This Korean War Epic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
Ana de Armas cries as ‘Blonde’ receives a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival
Ana de Armas is a proud actress. The 2022 Venice Film Festival comes to an end tomorrow and Thursday saw the world premiere of the highly anticipated film about Marilyn Monroe’s life, Blonde. Once the movie ended, there was a 14-minute long standing ovation. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
New Tyler Perry Film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Will Stream On Netflix
Tyler Perry’s new film, A Jazzman’s Blues, is set to make its Netflix debut later this month. The film had its official premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11. A Jazzman’s Blues tells the story of Bayou, a young jazz singer living in Louisiana during the 1940s who rekindles a childhood romance with a married woman passing as white in a small town. The drama stars Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.
Godard Showed That Box Office and Awards Don’t Create Cinematic Legacy
Media coverage of Jean-Luc Godard’s death will fall short of what he merits. He was a game-changing creator on the level of Sergei Eisenstein, Charlie Chaplin, D.W. Griffith, and others who changed the grammar of film forever, but his best-known films are from a half-century ago. And there’s this: Under the standards by which successful directors are judged today — box office and awards — Godard was strictly a minor-league player. His lifelong regard as a master is a tribute to his films above all, but it also speaks to a cinephile culture that elevated and supported him for decades despite...
Box Office Doldrums Continue as ‘Barbarian’ Debuts With $10 Million
“Barbarian,” a horror movie that may have audiences thinking twice about booking that next Airbnb, scared up a better-than-expected $10 million in its domestic debut. Since the box office has been a wasteland for some weeks now, those ticket sales were enough to lead domestic charts, despite barely reaching double digits. This weekend’s other new nationwide release, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” opened in second place with $4.4 million from 810 North American theaters. Both films are backed by Disney. Though “Barbarian” landed a tepid “C+” CinemaScore, the twisty thriller is benefitting from word-of-mouth, given the film’s zany and flat-out terrifying turns. Variety’s...
'One Piece Film: Red' Announces Theatrical Release Date In US And Canada
Last month, the latest One Piece movie, One Piece Film: Red, premiered in Japan. As the fifteenth full length film in the series, it makes the notoriously massive series even bigger - something which will certainly delight fans, but will doubtlessly terrify the rest of us who are yet to catch up with it at all.
Pedro Almodóvar steps away from his first English-language feature film
Saying he had been 'blinded by excitement,' Pedro Almodóvar decides not to direct the Cate Blanchett movie 'A Manual for Cleaning Women.'
Collider
Ubisoft Calls Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action Series "Epic" and "Genre-Bending"
A partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix was first announced back in October 2020, which would see the gaming and streaming giants work together to bring the world of Assassin's Creed to the streaming service. Now, new details have been revealed about the upcoming live-action series adaptation of the iconic video game franchise.
MoMA benefactor will auction $70M of masterpieces including works by Picasso, Renoir and Rodin so the NYC museum can buy NFT digital artworks after visitor numbers halved
A collection of art long held by the Museum of Modern Art in New York will be auctioned off to help fund the museum's digital expansion, including potential purchases of NFTs. The artworks, owned by the foundation of late CBS founder William S. Paley, are expected to bring in upwards of $70 million total at a series of Sotheby's auctions in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
‘The Fabelmans’: Spielberg’s upcoming film is based on his own life
Here’s everything we know about the new Spielberg movie. When is “The Fabelmans” releasing? Who is in “The Fabelmans”? Is ‘The Fabelmans” based on Steven Spielberg’s life?
Netflix Lays Off 30 Film Animation Staffers
Netflix has laid off 30 staffers from its Film Animation teams, IndieWire has confirmed. Earlier this year, Netflix unveiled new leadership for its Animation Film team: vice president of Animation Film Content Karen Toliver and VP of Animation Film Production Traci Balthazor. Wednesday’s changes organize the animated-film production business under Balthazor, a person with knowledge of the plans told us. The 30 roles in question were no longer needed, the person said. Netflix has had seven animated projects nominated for Oscars over the past five years, including a win for “If Anything Happens, I Love You” (Best Animated Short Film). The other...
CNET
'Morbius' Is Now Streaming on Netflix, 5 Months After It Hit Theaters
Morbius, a spinoff from the Spider-Man universe of live-action films, hit theaters way back in April. And even though lots of movies are making their way to streaming services faster than they did before the pandemic, that isn't the case for Sony-distributed movies like Morbius, which took five months to start streaming in September.
Tulsa King: An Updated Cast List For Taylor Sheridan’s New Crime Drama, Including Sylvester Stallone
Taylor Sheridan has been doing some impressive work since giving up acting and turning his focus to writing, with Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone among his bragging rights in the relatively short time he’s spent on the creative side of things. With the overwhelming popularity of the Dutton family saga, viewers are pretty excited to see what he’ll come up with next. And with the cast he’s compiled for Tulsa King, it sure looks like Paramount+ subscribers are in for something special when this crime drama premieres in November.
Comments / 0