‘They all stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn’: Dabo Swinney hilariously calls out Clemson football defense ahead of Louisiana Tech game
The Clemson Tigers are off to a 2-0 start to their 2022 college football campaign, but head coach Dabo Swinney is far from impressed with what he’s seen so far of his team, particularly from the defense. Ahead of Saturday’s home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Swinney called...
2024 LB Sammy Brown Sees Little of Himself In Clemson DC Wes Goodwin
2024 LB Sammy Brown, one of the top overall players in the next recruiting cycle, was on hand for the Tigers win over Furman and All Clemson caught up with the future SI All-American candidate to talk about the visit.
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions
Clemson stays home for a second straight week, coming in at 2-0 with a date against Louisiana Tech in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. Wins over Georgia Tech and Furman kept the Tigers perfect through 2 while the Bulldogs come in at 1-1 with a loss to Missouri and a win over Stephen F. ...
Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell before App State upset looks so bad, Aggies don’t want you to see it
The Texas A&M Aggies are making sure that no one shares the video of their Midnight Yell prior to their loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 season. While they could still very well be in the picture, their loss in Week 2 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers will certainly stick with them for the remainder of the season. The Aggies lost 17-14, and became the first Power 5 school to lose to Appalachian State since the Michigan Wolverines in 2007.
Anderson Motor Speedway crowns season champions
There were two winners in Limited Late Model competition at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Friday night. Ralph Carnes crossed under the checkered flag ahead of R.A. Brown to score the 40-lap Championship Night feature victory. Behind him, Justin Sorrow crossed the finish line in fifth, wrapping...
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia-South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia-South Carolina state line, officia...
Fantasia, former 'American Idol' winner, to perform in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former "American Idol" winner from the Carolinas is coming to Greenville. Fantasia Taylor, the season three winner in 2004, tweeted she will perform at the Peace Center in December. (Video above: Fantasia Sings Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige in a Game of Song...
Peace Center reveals $36 million entertainment project in South Carolina
The Peace Center in downtown Greenville held a press conference Tuesday morning to reveal what it calls its "biggest announcement in decades."
North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
