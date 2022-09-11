ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FanSided

Texas A&M’s Midnight Yell before App State upset looks so bad, Aggies don’t want you to see it

The Texas A&M Aggies are making sure that no one shares the video of their Midnight Yell prior to their loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 season. While they could still very well be in the picture, their loss in Week 2 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers will certainly stick with them for the remainder of the season. The Aggies lost 17-14, and became the first Power 5 school to lose to Appalachian State since the Michigan Wolverines in 2007.
BOONE, NC
accesswdun.com

Anderson Motor Speedway crowns season champions

There were two winners in Limited Late Model competition at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina on Friday night. Ralph Carnes crossed under the checkered flag ahead of R.A. Brown to score the 40-lap Championship Night feature victory. Behind him, Justin Sorrow crossed the finish line in fifth, wrapping...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WXII 12

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

‘First-of-its-kind’ crime analysis center opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crime analysts spend time looking over data and evidence to learn why and how crimes are happening. “You likely have seen news stories where a crime was solved, the investigation was supported or a missing person was found,” explained Dr. Michele Covington, the Executive Director of USC Upstate’s Greenville programs. “It […]
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Fantasia, former 'American Idol' winner, to perform in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A former "American Idol" winner from the Carolinas is coming to Greenville. Fantasia Taylor, the season three winner in 2004, tweeted she will perform at the Peace Center in December. (Video above: Fantasia Sings Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige in a Game of Song...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTV

New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

