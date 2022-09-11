The Texas A&M Aggies are making sure that no one shares the video of their Midnight Yell prior to their loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be playoff contenders entering the 2022 season. While they could still very well be in the picture, their loss in Week 2 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers will certainly stick with them for the remainder of the season. The Aggies lost 17-14, and became the first Power 5 school to lose to Appalachian State since the Michigan Wolverines in 2007.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO