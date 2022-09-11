ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuming Lewis Hamilton slams F1 for allowing Max Verstappen to finish Italian GP behind safety car after Abu Dhabi chaos

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago
LEWIS HAMILTON fumed that Sunday's Italian GP "brings memories back" of last year's controversial title decider in Abu Dhabi.

The Brit was denied a record eighth world title after now-axed race director Michael Masi failed to follow the rules and finish the season behind the safety car.

Lewis Hamilton said today's race "brings memories back" of the controversial title decider in Abu Dhabi last year Credit: Sky Sports
Max Verstappen was allowed to win behind the safety car in Monza, while Hamilton was not in Abu Dhabi Credit: Getty

Max Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap to snatch the title out of his grasp last December.

Fast forward nine months and Verstappen was allowed to finish the Italian GP in Monza behind safety car, in line with regulations.

After the race Hamilton, who made up 14 places to finish fifth after starting at the back of the grid, blasted the decision that cost him last year

Hamilton told Sky Sports on the safety car incident: "It always brings memories back.

"That is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport, that they haven't done the rule..."

Australian Masi was sacked in February following his controversial handling of the Abu Dhabi GP.

And Hamilton has clearly not forgotten the manner in which he was denied another title.

F1 fans were also left fuming that Verstappen was allowed to finish behind the safety car, while Hamilton was not last year.

Victory for Verstappen saw the Dutch driver extend his lead at the top of the standings to a whopping 116 points.

It was an 11th win of the season for the 2021 champion, and a fifth on the bounce.

The Red Bull ace can even WIN the title if results go his way in Singapore.

Serena Williams’ stepmom’s last-ditch plan to make $500k to save home after being accused of ‘blowing cash on fast food’

SERENA Williams’ stepmom has hatched a last-ditch plan to keep hold of the childhood home where Serena and sister Venus grew up to become tennis champions, The U.S. Sun can reveal. Lakeisha, the estranged spouse of “King Richard” Williams, has allegedly restarted her trucking business to repay the couple’s...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
PHOENIX, AZ
