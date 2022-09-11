Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
LVMPD named suspect who used firearm and injured an officer
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided a briefing on the 8th officer involved shooting in 2022.
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police described their fellow officer as a hero after she shot and killed a suspect who shot her in the pelvis, causing her to collapse. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Tuesday on the police shooting that happened early...
Las Vegas-area mother who ‘intentionally’ hit 2 children with car sentenced to probation
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a woman to probation for striking two high school students with her SUV in what police called an intentional act following allegations of bullying in school.
Detectives investigate woman's stabbing death in west Las Vegas
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death in her family home in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Detectives are searching for her killer.
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
Former Las Vegas-based Air Force commander accused of grooming, raping child repeatedly, report says
A former Las Vegas-based U.S. Air Force commander facing felony sex charges is accused of repeatedly raping a child, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend, refusing to leave apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody after a barricade that began early Tuesday morning west of the Strip. Metro police arrived at a residence near Flamingo and Lindell roads just before 4:50 a.m. to investigate a “family disturbance,” they said. Police said a woman got into an argument with her boyfriend […]
Dog involved in fatal attack on owner euthanized
City officials have confirmed that the dog that fatally attacked its owner in August was euthanized on Sept. 2.
KDWN
Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County official Robert Telles previously arrested in alleged domestic violence incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist was arrested on a domestic violence incident in 2020, court records show. Robert Telles, 45, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, on Sept. 2 outside German’s home. Telles was reportedly upset about German’s ongoing reporting, alleging Telles’ was involved in misconduct in his role as Clark County Public Administrator.
Driver sentenced to 3 years of probation after hitting two juveniles
On March 28, 2022, Fatima Mitchell, 36, was detained by Henderson police outside of Basic High School after “intentionally hitting” two juveniles with her car.
32-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas,NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the central part of the valley. The officials stated that the crash happened on Monday at around 4:50 p.m. According to the investigation report, a 32-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling at the intersection of Doe Avenue...
Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say
According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
Elected official appears in court after arrest for local reporter's murder
District Attorney Steve Wolfson says the charge against public administrator Rob Telles carries the potential for a life sentence.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
L.A. Weekly
Marcela Hernandez Dead, Zahrai Mendez-Amador Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on East Cheyenne Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
40-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Queen Street. The incident happened around 10:54 p.m., near the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to reports, Mendez-Amador was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck Hernandez as she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon...
KTNV
LVMPD: Motorcyclist dead at the scene after crash in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is dead Monday after colliding with a car. It happened before 5 p.m. this afternoon on south Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue. The driver of a Chevrolet was making a left turn through the motorcyclist's...
