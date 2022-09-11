ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz C300#Dmv
KDWN

Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County official Robert Telles previously arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist was arrested on a domestic violence incident in 2020, court records show. Robert Telles, 45, is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, on Sept. 2 outside German’s home. Telles was reportedly upset about German’s ongoing reporting, alleging Telles’ was involved in misconduct in his role as Clark County Public Administrator.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Marcela Hernandez Dead, Zahrai Mendez-Amador Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on East Cheyenne Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]

40-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Queen Street. The incident happened around 10:54 p.m., near the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to reports, Mendez-Amador was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck Hernandez as she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: Motorcyclist dead at the scene after crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is dead Monday after colliding with a car. It happened before 5 p.m. this afternoon on south Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue. The driver of a Chevrolet was making a left turn through the motorcyclist's...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy