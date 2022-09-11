ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Dodgers beat D-Backs to secure 9th NL West title in last 10 seasons

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
Yardbarker

No Trap Game: White Sox Top Rockies With Pair of Homers

The Chicago White Sox returned home from a seven-game road trip Tuesday and took care of business against the Colorado Rockies. Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu provided the pop while Michael Kopech and the Sox' bullpen limited the visitors to two runs. Those efforts helped the South Siders open the two-game series with a 4-2 victory.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series

San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy