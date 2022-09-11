Read full article on original website
Dodgers beat D-Backs to secure 9th NL West title in last 10 seasons
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.
Diamondbacks see Dodgers series as ‘good test’ for young roster
The last time they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks were swept in four games at the end of May. Their personnel might not be wildly different from then, but they seem like a different team. And they seem to view this week — plus the five games coming up next week at Dodger Stadium — as an opportunity show they are.
Dodgers clinch NL West behind Clayton Kershaw's dominant performance over Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team in the 2022 MLB season to clinch a playoff berth with a division title. The Dodgers got seven dominant innings from Clayton Kershaw and home runs from Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in their 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina on brink of record as Cards face Brewers
Pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina will set the major league record for career starts as battery mates when
No Trap Game: White Sox Top Rockies With Pair of Homers
The Chicago White Sox returned home from a seven-game road trip Tuesday and took care of business against the Colorado Rockies. Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu provided the pop while Michael Kopech and the Sox' bullpen limited the visitors to two runs. Those efforts helped the South Siders open the two-game series with a 4-2 victory.
Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series
San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7...
