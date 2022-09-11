ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX

According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
NBC Sports

Rex Ryan blames Bill Belichick for Patriots' issues

The New England Patriots have received a fair share of criticism following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and rightfully so. Aside from a promising opening drive, the Patriots offense was a disaster. Specifically, communication issues on the offensive line and costly turnovers led to the 20-7 defeat. It was a continuation of the glaring problems New England had throughout camp and preseason.
NBC Sports

Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NBC Sports

Bedard: Patriots offense playing 'playground football'

The New England Patriots offense didn't inspire much confidence with its performance throughout camp and preseason. Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins only made matters worse. It was all downhill for the Patriots after their encouraging opening drive. The offensive line allowed two sacks and three hits on...
NBC Sports

Tom House recalls bold question Belichick once asked him about Brady

If you want a sense for how Bill Belichick operates as a head coach and talent evaluator, Tom House has a story for you. A former major league pitcher, House worked extensively with Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback's throwing coach, helping Brady thrive at an advanced age by preaching proper throwing mechanics in addition to quality nutrition and sleep habits.
CBS Boston

Patriots-Steelers Week 2 news and notes

BOSTON -- The Patriots will face a familiar foe as they seek their first win of the season on Sunday, with a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on tap for Week 2.Once a yearly staple on the schedule, this will be the first time that the Patriots and the Steelers will play since 2019. It's New England's first visit to Pittsburgh since 2018."I can't remember the last time we've gone three years without playing the Steelers," Bill Belichick said Wednesday. "Usually a team we play every year."This time around, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger will not be quarterbacking their respective...
