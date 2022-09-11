BOSTON -- The Patriots will face a familiar foe as they seek their first win of the season on Sunday, with a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on tap for Week 2.Once a yearly staple on the schedule, this will be the first time that the Patriots and the Steelers will play since 2019. It's New England's first visit to Pittsburgh since 2018."I can't remember the last time we've gone three years without playing the Steelers," Bill Belichick said Wednesday. "Usually a team we play every year."This time around, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger will not be quarterbacking their respective...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO