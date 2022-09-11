Read full article on original website
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 9/13/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Cardinals prediction and pick. Matt Bush will be the opener for the Brewers in a bullpen game for Milwaukee. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Cardinals. The Brewers will hope to get...
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers set to clinch division as Mets and Braves battle
With a few weeks left to go, the same two questions remain in the National League playoff race: Will the Mets or the Braves win the East, and can the Brewers make a push for a final wild card?. The West has been a foregone conclusion for months; the Dodgers...
MLB
Padres turn attention to tight Wild Card race
SAN DIEGO -- On Sunday afternoon, the Padres wrapped up their fifth series against the division-leading Dodgers this season. The result was maddeningly familiar. They dropped the finale, 11-2, and found themselves on the losing end of yet another series against their Southern California rivals -- the fifth time this year, and the eighth straight dating back to last June.
MLB
'100 percent confidence' fuels Gleyber's 2-HR game
NEW YORK -- No Yankee was happier to see the calendar flip from August than Gleyber Torres, who opened the month reading his name in trade rumors and ended it in one of the worst slumps of his career. September has been much more promising for the infielder, who says he’s poised to make an impact in October.
MLB
Rays' pitchers unravel to end season set vs. Yankees
NEW YORK -- Entering this weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium, the Rays had plenty of reasons to be confident in the job their pitching staff had done against arguably their fiercest division rival. The Bronx Bombers, the American League’s highest-scoring offense, had been contained to 45 runs in 16...
MLB
Dodgers can start planning for postseason
SAN DIEGO -- In postseason bingo, the Dodgers are the free square. Los Angeles qualified for the playoffs for the 10th straight season by defeating the Padres, 11-2, on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. The Dodgers are the first team in 2022 to secure a postseason berth, and with a 96-43 record, they appear to be cruising toward home-field advantage in any series they play.
MLB
Top 5 hold strong in latest Power Rankings
The Yankees have had their struggles recently (to put it mildly), but they helped themselves over the weekend when they swatted away the team that is likely their biggest threat in the AL East division. The Yankees’ second-half spiral allowed the Rays, and to a lesser extent, the Blue Jays,...
MLB
Longest rain delay in CBP history can't stop Phils in 'huge win'
PHILADELPHIA -- A couple hours before Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola threw his first pitch on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, interim manager Rob Thomson was asked if he might start a relief pitcher over Nola in case rain came early. The Phils did not want to start Nola, watch him pitch a couple innings, then lose him because of a lengthy delay. Thomson said no. He had been caught in the past trying to be too cute, only to watch that idea backfire.
MLB
Clubhouse games fueling Brewers' playoff push
MILWAUKEE -- Here are the most important numbers to know about the homestand that concluded with a 7-6 Brewers win over the Reds at American Family Field on Sunday, arguably more important than Brandon Woodruff’s 11 strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez’s two home runs or the 90 feet covered by Garrett Mitchell in center field to make a game-saving catch in the ninth inning:
MLB
Harris homers twice, but Mariners turn tide on Jansen
SEATTLE -- Instead of celebrating Michael Harris II’s first career two-homer performance and what would have been the season’s greatest comeback victory, Braves manager Brian Snitker found himself answering questions about closer Kenley Jansen at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. “He was pretty good on Friday night,” Snitker said....
MLB
Arenado, Goldschmidt could join exclusive list
If teammates finishing first and second in MVP Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. There have been just six instances in the divisional era (since 1969) of teammates finishing 1-2 for the award. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect that teammates who...
MLB
Pitching depth facing test as huge series looms
ARLINGTON -- There’s nothing ideal about a bullpen game -- especially in September and especially for a club holding a postseason position. It was an act of necessity, not strategy, that brought the Blue Jays to their second bullpen game in two weekends on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. The 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field wasn’t the ending Toronto wanted. But with three series wins on this 10-game road trip, the club put itself exactly where it wants to be entering a massive five-game series against the Rays, whom they now trail by just a half-game in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
Braves miss chance as Strider yields career-high 9 hits
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Braves were in prime position Monday night to pull within half a game of first place in the NL East. Instead, they're treading water after a 3-2 loss to the Giants in the series opener at Oracle Park. Atlanta has held at least a share of...
MLB
Nats unable to 'get the big hit' as rain extends road trip
PHILADELPHIA -- An already demanding 10-game road trip was extended a bit longer on Sunday, when the Nationals spent more time sitting in the visiting clubhouse than in the dugout at Citizens Bank Park. On a day when a third-inning rain delay lasted longer than the game itself, the Nats...
MLB
After lost challenge, Tigers take 21st shutout loss
DETROIT -- For a brief moment, the Tigers had a rally going and a run on the board against American League Cy Young Award candidate Framber Valdez. Willi Castro had legged out a two-out double in the third inning, then tested Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez on a Javier Báez ground-ball single.
MLB
Why Mariners would be a tough playoff draw
SEATTLE -- World Series preview, anyone?. Such a proclamation of this weekend’s matchup between the Wild Card-hopeful Mariners and the defending champion Braves is wildly aggressive and perhaps outlandish, especially with so much baseball to play before the Fall Classic. But Seattle’s epic and series-clinching victory on Sunday showed that maybe Mariners fans should dare to dream.
MLB
Flores gets 2-year extension from Giants (report)
On Sunday, Wilmer Flores hit a home run in the eighth inning to give the Giants an important insurance run in their 4-2 win over the Cubs. One day later, Flores got some insurance of his own, agreeing on a two-year contract extension with a mutual option for 2025, per MLB Network insider Joel Sherman. The financial terms of the deal are not yet known, and the team has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of AL/NL record
CLEVELAND -- Angels superstar Mike Trout can’t stop homering. Trout went deep for a seventh straight game on Monday against the Guardians at Progressive Field to extend his club record and come within one blast of tying the AL/NL record of eight straight games set by Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly ('87) and Ken Griffey Jr. ('93).
MLB
Nelson logs more zeros in second MLB start
PHOENIX -- Every time he takes the mound, Ryne Nelson says he feels a bit of nerves -- but you'd never know that by watching him. The D-backs' rookie right-hander once again put up a string of zeros in his second big league outing on Monday night, though this time he didn't come away with a win as the Dodgers scored six times after he left to beat the D-backs, 6-0, at Chase Field.
