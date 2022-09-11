ARLINGTON -- There’s nothing ideal about a bullpen game -- especially in September and especially for a club holding a postseason position. It was an act of necessity, not strategy, that brought the Blue Jays to their second bullpen game in two weekends on Sunday afternoon against the Rangers. The 4-1 loss at Globe Life Field wasn’t the ending Toronto wanted. But with three series wins on this 10-game road trip, the club put itself exactly where it wants to be entering a massive five-game series against the Rays, whom they now trail by just a half-game in the American League Wild Card race.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO