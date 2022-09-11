ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 10

QueSeraSera
2d ago

12-16 years old at 1 am breaking into cars. Where the hell are their parents? Oh wait, their out there breaking into homes.

Reply
9
Mr. B.
2d ago

While the parents sit at home, collecting their welfare check, smoking blunts. Ok junior, go make us some cash....

Reply
5
Gary Mcgovern
2d ago

let me guess the single mother is on snap and was with live in boyfriend...who works under the table

Reply(1)
6
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
SALEM, MA
ABC6.com

Woonsocket police investigate stabbing between 2 tenants

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. The stabbing happened just before 6p.m. at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said the argument was...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating after 20-year-old man reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed by group of masked individuals

Fall River Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed early Monday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fall River Police personnel responded to St. Anne’s Hospital Emergency Room regarding a patient who arrived there with stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

More Than 18 Vans Stolen in Providence Since August - Police Believe They May Have Broken Up Ring

At least 18 work vans were reported stolen in the city since August, according to Providence police. Now, they believe they may have found the suspects. “There have been a number of stolen vans, with a lot of tools taken,” Providence Police Detectives Major David Lapatin told GoLocal. “Most of the time the catalytic converter was also taken and the van later recovered.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Juveniles
WPRI 12 News

Man charged in Woonsocket double stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night. Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates says a […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Truck crashes into school van in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
TAUNTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

At about 1:30 PM, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, Officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an on-site firearm arrest in the area of Adams Street and Gibson Street of Frederick Hines, 22, of Coventry, MA. Officers were aware that Hines was wanted on a warrant for an incident that...
COVENTRY, RI

