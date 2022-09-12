ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz9xe_0hrKZep600

The Yankees took several deep breaths and exhaled.

An AL East lead that stretched to 15 1/2 games in early July was down to 3 1/2 after Friday, increasing heart rates and blood pressures of a frazzled fanbase.

With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting 1-2 atop the batting order for the first time all season, New York romped to consecutive blowouts of the Tampa Bay Rays that restored the lead to 5 1/2 games with 3 1/2 weeks remaining.

“It just feels like a little bit more relaxed because we don’t have all the pressure,“ Torres said after homering twice and driving in four runs — in the first two innings — of Sunday's 10-4 rout.

Stanton homered for the second straight day and Oswaldo Cabrera hit the first of his big league career during a seven-run, second inning barrage that boosted the lead to 10-1. The Yankees outscored the second-place Rays by a combined 20-7 over the final two games.

“They hit a glitch at a part of season,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I feel like we’ve played them well here as of late, obviously, not the last two days.”

Before Sunday, New York had started an unchanged batting order only on Aug. 12-13 at Boston. Judge, considered the MVP front-runner, had been walked seven times in four games before the new configuration.

“Two wrecking balls to start it off," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday, “I want them up, and I want to try and get Judge in the best position to have a little bit of protection but have our guys behind him knowing he’s going to be on base with our best chance to score.”

Judge had a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and went 1 for 4, leaving him with major league bests of 55 homers and 121 RBIs along with a .307 batting average,

Stanton’s homers this weekend were his first since July 15 and raised his total to 26.

Josh Donaldson returned from paternity leave Saturday, Jose Trevino is due back Tuesday, Harrison Bader started a rehab assignment Sunday, and Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu hope to be over their injuries later this month.

“To get a couple more guys back in the mix and back in the lineup obviously is huge," Boone said, "and hopefully as we go, that continues to happen.”

With the Yankees wearing NYPD and FDNY caps on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the game started after a 1-hour, 47-minute rain delay. Ten of New York’s first 14 batters reached, with Torres hitting a three-run homer in the first and a solo drive in the second, both off Luis Patiño (1-2).

Stanton had an opposite-field, three-run homer to right in the second. Torres connected to cap a 10-pitch at-bat for his 21st homer this year and 12th career multihomer game. The Yankees have 15 sets of back-to-back homers this season, their most since 1957.

Cabrera, playing his 23rd big league game, greeted Calvin Faucher with a two-run homer to deep right. He's giving the ball to the family of his brother's wife.

“They are like a father and mother. She is like my sister, too,” Cabrera said.

Domingo Germán started on three days’ rest as New York juggled because of Wednesday’s rainout and was pulled after one inning and 14 pitches. Wandy Peralta (3-4), the third of eight pitchers, allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings.

After winning the season series against the Rays 11-8, the Yankees (85-56) have 21 games remaining: six against Boston, four vs. Texas, three each against Milwaukee, Toronto and Baltimore, and two against Pittsburgh — only the Blue Jays, Orioles and Brewers have winning records.

Tampa Bay (78-60) has 24 games left: nine against Toronto, six against AL-best Houston plus three each against the Rangers, Boston and Cleveland.

“I try not to get caught up in it,” Boone said. “By definition it feels better, but we got, whatever, 20 or so to go, and we’ve to get ourselves right and whole and play our best.”

9-11 REMEMBRANCE

Judge's left cleat said “9/11 Patriot Day” on the back and the right “9 - 11 - 01.

Germán received cheers when he ran to the bullpen to warmup while holding high an American flag in his right hand. He was inspired by watching Sammy Sosa running with a flag in the Chicago Cubs’ first home game following the attacks.

“It was a way to show support to the country, to the people, the victims, and today I felt like it was a good way to kind of replicate that and show that horrific event, you remember what happened, and that it’s close to your heart,” Germán said through a translator. “

SHORT DAY

Pitiño (1-2) gave up nine runs, five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings his ERA rising to 8.10.

ON THE FARM

CF Jasson Domínguez homered from both sides of the plate Saturday night for Class A Hudson Valley at Wilmington.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Bader, sidelined since June 26 by plantar fasciitis in his right foot, went 1 for 3 with an RBI single and stolen base as a DH for Double-A Somerset in his first game in the Yankees organization. LHP Aroldis Chapman (leg infection) struck out the side around a walk in the fourth, LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) struck out two in a 1-2-3 fifth and RHP Miguel Castro (strained right shoulder) pitched a perfect sixth. ... 2B DJ LeMahieu (inflamed right second toe) hopes to return during the homestand from Sept. 20-25.

UP NEXT

Rays: Open a five-game series at Toronto on Monday.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (11-7 3.20) starts a series opener at Boston on Tuesday on five days’ rest, opposed by RHP Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.29).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, NY
City
Tampa, FL
City
Bronx, NY
State
Texas State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bronx, NY
Sports
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Nick Pivetta
FanSided

Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs

The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots

"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Brewers#Blue Jays#Mvp
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Othmann, Lundkvist, Vesey & More

The New York Rangers rookie camp starts on Sept. 14, and there are some notable names to keep an eye on. There’s a roster spot or two to be had, and for some of the top prospects, the journey to the opening night lineup starts with this camp. Although most of the roster is set, questions still need to be answered before the start of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

828K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy