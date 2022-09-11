ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
lamarledger.com

A small plane with two on board crashes into pond in Broomfield

A small plane crashed into a pond in Broomfield and two people onboard safely got out of the aircraft. The crash happened Wednesday in the Anthem Ranch area, according to a 12:25 p.m. tweet by North Metro Fire Rescue. The two people on board were evaluated for injuries by responders...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy