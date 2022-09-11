Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
foodgressing.com
Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA
Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
roundtherocktx.com
Whiskey Cake Grand Opening September 13th
Hey Round Rock…the time is almost here! Whiskey Cake Round Rock is officially opening on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:00am!. For their grand opening, they will be donating 50% of sales from opening day to The Dog Alliance of Cedar Park. Grab your crew and come celebrate with them and help support their mission!
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrates grand opening in Round Rock
The first Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar held a grand opening Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first Round Rock location Sept. 13 at 2600 N. I-35, Round Rock. The farm-to-table restaurant offers house-made simple syrups for cocktails and freshly baked bread for all of its menu items. The menu includes appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts alongside drinks, including wine, beer, signature cocktails and whiskey flights. Items such as biscuits, chicken and waffle plates, French toast, eggs and cocktails are also available during weekend brunch . 737-243-1330. www.whiskeycake.com.
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate Austin Winter Bucket List
You’ll find plenty to do in Austin during the wintertime, both indoors and out, thanks to the city's temperate weather. Here you can hike along forest trails, sip seasonal cocktails in a cozy lounge, explore a world-class museum and dine outdoors on a heated patio. Add these ideas to your Austin winter bucket list and go!
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips
We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket
The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
fox7austin.com
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game
AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
92 people relocated from east Austin encampment via HEAL Initiative
The relocations came as part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative, with 92 people assisted in this specific relocation effort.
Hundreds of paddleboarders trekking Lake Austin Monday — here’s why
Monday's venture marks the 13th annual TYLER'S Dam That Cancer, a fundraising event to raise money for free mental health therapy for Central Texans affected by cancer.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motorcycle accident was reported in South Austin on Thursday. The officials reported that the accident happened at [..]
pethelpful.com
Video Showing Dire Conditions at Austin Animal Center Shows How Badly They Need Help
You've likely seen it in the news: animal shelters need help. Across the nation, many rescues and shelters are crowded, understaffed, and underfunded. More and more animals enter rescues every day, and there's just no way existing systems can keep up. TikTok user and shelter worker @shortypanda1113 is going viral...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Fire burns Hudson Bend restaurant
The fire department said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, but there was significant damage. Much of the damage was in the attic space.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Southwest Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened at 8500 State Hwy 71 at around 5:10 pm. The officials stated that a car and a motorcycle were [..]
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
