MLB Pitcher Who Retired to Become a Cop Killed in Car Accident Sunday

By Jack Vita
 9 days ago

Anthony Varvaro, 37, died in a car accident Sunday morning in the New York City area on his way to work a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

According to the Atlanta Braves Instagram account, former Major League pitcher Anthony Varvaro was killed in a car accident Sunday morning, on his way to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of the events of September 11, 2001.

Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2010), Atlanta Braves (2011-2014) and Boston Red Sox (2015), before voluntarily ending his career early at the age of 30, to become a New York City police officer.

Over 166 appearances, Varvaro logged a career 3.23 ERA over 183.2 innings, pitching in relief.

Sunday, former teammates mourned the loss of their dear friend, whose life was cut far too short, at the young age of 37.

Pat Light, who pitched alongside Varvaro in Boston in 2016, was among those to Tweet about their loss.

"Pour one out today for my former teammate Anthony Varvaro," Light wrote on Twitter. "One of my favorite teammates. RIP my friend."

The Mariners selected Varvaro in the 12th round of the 2005 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft from St. John's University.

Varvaro had served as a police officer with the Port Authority since his retirement in 2016.

"The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service," the Port Authority Police Department said in a statement to USA TODAY, Sunday.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro."

Varvaro is survived by his wife, Kerry, and four children.

Comments / 8

Justme77
9d ago

Wow!!!... We never know when our time may be up!!!... Prayers🙏🏼 for his family for comfort & healing🙏🏼.... Be sure you work out your eternity with God folks, it's no laughing matter!... He loves us all no matter what & sent His Son to die for us🙏🏼....... .......Be well, do well & God bless y'all🙏🏼🇺🇸

Reply(1)
9
Tina Marie Baumbach Stone
9d ago

may Anthony rest in heaven. prayers for Anthony's family and friends and ex MLB team's he played with. prayers are sent. GOD has received himself another angle. 💔💔💔💔😪😪😪😪😪😪🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply
6
 

