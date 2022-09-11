ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVCR NEWS

Idaho's extensive abortion ban is impacting neighboring Washington

In the months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, state laws around abortion have been rapidly changing. Idaho is considering one extreme - the criminalization of people who seek abortions. Katia Riddle reports on how this is playing out along the Washington-Idaho border. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: People come from all...
IDAHO STATE
KVCR NEWS

The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana

The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana. Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.
INDIANA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Nurses in Minnesota are in the middle of a 3-day strike

Thousands of Minnesota nurses are on strike. They walked off the job yesterday to protest poor working conditions at several local hospitals. The nurses demand changes to their shift schedules and higher wages, and the strike also highlights the nationwide nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. And there are signs that similar strikes could happen in other states. For more, we're joined by Minnesota Public Radio health reporter Michelle Wiley. Michelle, the hospital and the nurses have been negotiating for a while now. What issues have kept them apart?
MINNESOTA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Karoline Leavitt wins Republican primary in New Hampshire

Former Trump press staffer Karoline Leavitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire's first congressional district, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Leavitt, 25, is only the second member of Generation Z to win a House primary and the first Republican. The 2022 midterm season is the first time the eldest Gen Zers are eligible to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, where 25 is the minimum age to serve.
POLITICS
KVCR NEWS

How ESG investing got tangled up in America's culture wars

A growing number of Republican politicians are moving to penalize Wall Street investors who consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when they decide where to put clients' money. In Florida, a state board chaired by Gov. Ron DeSantis recently barred investment fund managers and advisors from considering "social, political,...
TEXAS STATE
