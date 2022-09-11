Read full article on original website
Idaho's extensive abortion ban is impacting neighboring Washington
In the months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, state laws around abortion have been rapidly changing. Idaho is considering one extreme - the criminalization of people who seek abortions. Katia Riddle reports on how this is playing out along the Washington-Idaho border. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: People come from all...
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a new pilot hotline that is specifically designed to try to help farmers and ranchers. LINDA EMANUEL: I've often said it's a life that we love and hate at...
The first abortion ban passed after Roe takes effect Thursday in Indiana
The first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer is set to take effect Thursday in Indiana. Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning most abortions in a special session in early August. It includes narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and certain serious medical complications and emergencies.
California sues Amazon, alleging its policies cause higher prices everywhere
California sued Amazon on Wednesday, accusing the company of pushing sellers and suppliers into anticompetitive deals that lead to higher prices, including at rival online stores. The lawsuit, filed by state Attorney General Rob Bonta, focuses on the way Amazon — the largest online retailer — deals with third-party merchants,...
Nurses in Minnesota are in the middle of a 3-day strike
Thousands of Minnesota nurses are on strike. They walked off the job yesterday to protest poor working conditions at several local hospitals. The nurses demand changes to their shift schedules and higher wages, and the strike also highlights the nationwide nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. And there are signs that similar strikes could happen in other states. For more, we're joined by Minnesota Public Radio health reporter Michelle Wiley. Michelle, the hospital and the nurses have been negotiating for a while now. What issues have kept them apart?
Insulin costs increased 600% over the last 20 years. States aim to curb the price
The price of gas has gone back down in recent weeks. The price of insulin remains very high. Leading manufacturers have increased prices by more than 600% over the last 20 years. Many diabetes patients ration this lifesaving drug. So who's helping? NPR's Allison Aubrey is here to look at state and federal efforts.
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
ALBANY, Ga. — Johnnie Armstrong says he has voted in Albany since 1955, so he remembers an era when local officials tried to keep Black voters like him from the ballot box. "They'd give you a bottle, a big thing with a lot of marbles in it," he says. "You guess how many marbles, then you can vote."
At Alex Jones trial, an FBI agent breaks down as he describes the scene at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY, Conn. — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions Tuesday as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first...
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz visits Coachella Valley
A crowd of over 100 people welcomed Rep. Matt Gaetz to a private luncheon at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. The East Valley Republican Women Patriots hosted the event. "There is no major bill that we could pass, even in the majority in the House of Representatives, that...
Tuesday is the final day for primary contests before November. Here's what to watch
The 2022 primary season comes to a close Tuesday. While nominees in other states have hit the campaign trail gearing up for November, voters in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will decide on their picks with fewer than two months to go until the general election. Perhaps the most-watched...
Karoline Leavitt wins Republican primary in New Hampshire
Former Trump press staffer Karoline Leavitt has won the Republican primary in New Hampshire's first congressional district, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Leavitt, 25, is only the second member of Generation Z to win a House primary and the first Republican. The 2022 midterm season is the first time the eldest Gen Zers are eligible to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, where 25 is the minimum age to serve.
How a Texas court decision threatens Affordable Care Act protections
Tom and Mary Jo York are a health-conscious couple, who faithfully go in for annual physicals and periodic colorectal cancer screening tests. Mary Jo, whose mother and aunts had breast cancer, also gets regular mammography tests. The Yorks, who live in New Berlin, Wis., are enrolled in Chorus Community Health...
How ESG investing got tangled up in America's culture wars
A growing number of Republican politicians are moving to penalize Wall Street investors who consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when they decide where to put clients' money. In Florida, a state board chaired by Gov. Ron DeSantis recently barred investment fund managers and advisors from considering "social, political,...
