WFAA

Overnight closures on SH 360 in Arlington this week

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you drive home late or leave for work early, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is sending you a heads-up about your commute for this week. This Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 13-16), crews will be shutting down the north and southbound lanes of Highway 360 in Arlington between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.
CW33

Report: North Texas saw 5th highest rise in inflation in the nation

DALLAS (KDAF) — With gas prices in the U.S. falling, people across the nation are seeing some relief from inflation. However, prices are still higher, affecting millions of people’s wallets in some places more than others. WalletHub has recently commissioned a report looking at which metropolitan areas in...
CBS DFW

Big rig crashes in Richardson, closes southbound Central Expressway

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A crash involving a big rig has southbound Central Expressway closed near Belt Line Road in Richardson. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to Richardson police, a semi-trailer and a box truck were involved with the accident. There is no information available about the cause. For several hours, the big rig was on its side on top of the HOV divider, TxDOT said. Due to this, TxDOT will need to make repairs to the divider before the HOV lanes are open in both directions.No reports of injuries. A heavy duty wrecker is on scene to help clear the freeway. All southbound lanes will be closed for a few more hours, except for the right lane.
papercitymag.com

Must-See Dallas Property — A Designer-Owned Jewel in Greenway Parks

Previously owned by a prominent Dallas interior designer, 5331 W Mockingbird Lane is awash with color, patterns, antiques, and presumed heirlooms. I once dated a guy who said he lived in Greenway Parks. Which was sort of true. Yes, he did technically live just within the northern boundary of the lush neighborhood, but not in what Dallas real estate sticklers would consider the true Greenway Parks: a graceful collection of homes clustered thoughtfully between University Park, Inwood Road, Mockingbird Lane, and — though you’d never know it from the inside — the Dallas North Tollway.
David Hudson
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Boy, 12, Injured in Hit-and-Run in Dallas

A 12-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood Wednesday morning. Dallas Police said officers were called to a crash at Lake June Road and Amity Lane where a child had been hit by a car. Police said the suffered an injury...
luxury-houses.net

Privately Gated Estate in Argyle on 5+ Sprawling Acres with Mature Trees and Tranquil Setting Seeks $3.295 Million

The Estate in Argyle, a stunning home with tranquil setting and a stocked pond offering outdoor oasis with ample covered area with fireplace and both a barbecue and smoker perfect for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1000 Roadrunner Rd, Argyle, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Susan Mathews (Phone: 817-653-0200) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Argyle.
