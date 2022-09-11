Read full article on original website
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A museum in New York City that told the story of the 9/11 attacks from the perspectives of the people affected has closed its building and ended its walking tours, a co-founder said Thursday.
The business got off to a rough start. It was over budget—way over budget—and there were whispers that some money had mysteriously disappeared from the investment pot. It was so rainy on opening day that the high rollers and celebrities stayed away, and somehow the proverb that the house always wins did not initially apply. The Flamingo was forced to close its doors two weeks after opening—and after losing $300,000 to some very lucky gamblers—for a reset.But all of that was washed away, Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel surely thought, when the Flamingo reopened three months later complete with a newly finished...
A fan captured a photo with Bruce Springsteen recently, and the Boss doesn’t look quite like you remember. The 72-year-old was spotted in Brussels, and the photo has been making the rounds on social media. Fans have said that that Springsteen looks like everyone from Woody Allen to Martin Scorsese. Check out one of the Twitter posts below.
On September 11, 2001, Pete Davidson lost his dad in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks. On the 21st anniversary of the tragedy, Pete’s sister Casey Davidson took to social media to tribute their dad Scott Davidson, for his bravery. “This year more than ever I wish you...
A ex-mob-boss's take provides a different perspective of Al Capone in the entertainment industry -- one we are not used to seeing.
Once again, as regular as clockwork, a bombshell allegation of racism has been amplified by the media only to turn out to be false. This time it was a claim that a racist slur was shouted by a Brigham Young University volleyball fan at a black player from Duke. Just like the Jussie Smollett case, just like the NASCAR noose story, and just like so many others, this tale of 21st Century racism has now fallen apart upon investigation.
NEW YORK -- Tears are flowing Thursday from London to New York City, where Britons are overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, Tea & Sympathy, a British restaurant in the West Village, holds a special connection to the queen. They're used to celebrating big royal events, and still have a sign hanging from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee a few months ago.
