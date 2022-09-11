Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Bengals Timeline of Madness
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday in a game that was as crazy as a soup sandwich. If you missed it, the Steelers sneaked away with a Chris Boswell 53 yard game winning field goal as time expired in Overtime. This game was chaotic even prior...
Steelers RB Najee Harris optimistic about playing vs Patriots
On Sunday, in the team’s thrilling 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers running back suffered a foot injury near the end of regulation. Techinically he aggrivated an already existing Lisfranc injury that he dealt with for most of the preseason. But despite being in a boot...
Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability
The Pittsburgh Steelers are optimistic but uncertain of two offensive starters' role in Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Thoughts: Steelers Defense Set for Dominant Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a safety worth every penny and a new linebacker star on the horizon.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Cam Sutton: “It’s Not the End. It’s Just the Start” as the Team’s Secondary Steps Up in Week 1 Win
I just have one question for all of SteelerNation . How are we feeling on this victory Monday?! What a game on Sunday as our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers got their first victory of the new campaign. This battle against the Cincinnati Bengals had to be one of the wildest games I’ve seen. The Steelers secondary started off strong with a Minkah Fitzpatrick interception return for a touchdown in what was Joe Burrow’s first drive of the season. From there, the defensive effort stayed strong enough to steal a 23-20 victory.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
Comments / 0