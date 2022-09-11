ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Bengals Timeline of Madness

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday in a game that was as crazy as a soup sandwich. If you missed it, the Steelers sneaked away with a Chris Boswell 53 yard game winning field goal as time expired in Overtime. This game was chaotic even prior...
Steelers’ Cam Sutton: “It’s Not the End. It’s Just the Start” as the Team’s Secondary Steps Up in Week 1 Win

I just have one question for all of SteelerNation . How are we feeling on this victory Monday?! What a game on Sunday as our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers got their first victory of the new campaign. This battle against the Cincinnati Bengals had to be one of the wildest games I’ve seen. The Steelers secondary started off strong with a Minkah Fitzpatrick interception return for a touchdown in what was Joe Burrow’s first drive of the season. From there, the defensive effort stayed strong enough to steal a 23-20 victory.
Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
