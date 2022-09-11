ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Yardbarker

Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider

The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

ZDENO CHARA DRAWING INTEREST FROM SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

A couple of weeks ago, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported that Zdeno Chara's career was likely headed to an end. It all made sense, he really struggled last season at the age of 45, and he has led an extraordinary career. Even still, reports have it that he is drawing interest from at least one team, which could be enough to lure him back for another season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment

The Red Sox have designated reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment, the hurler himself told reporters (including Chris Cotillo of MassLive). The club has not officially announced the move. Boston’s 40-man roster tally drops to 39. Familia spent around a month on Boston’s big league roster. He opened the season...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Angela Price, NHL Goaltender Carey Price’s Wife

Carey Price’s career has been the subject of speculation this NHL season. While fans and analysts wonder if injuries will halt the goaltender’s career, his personal life is also the subject of interest. Angela Price, Carey Price’s wife, has been an eye-catching constant at Montreal Canadiens games. She’s known to be his biggest cheerleader while managing her businesses with parenthood. Get to know her in this Angela Price wiki.
NHL

