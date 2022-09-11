Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
stillrealtous.com
Suspended AEW Star Reportedly Returns
Last week CM Punk won the AEW World Championship and he and Pat Buck were later involved in a physical altercation with The Elite following All Out. Several stars were suspended following the altercation, but it looks like at least one name is back. PWInsider is reporting that AEW Vice...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Why He Left WWE
For years Claudio Castagnoli competed in WWE as Cesaro, but his contract expired months ago and he decided to part ways with the company. Rumors of Claudio’s impending AEW debut started making the rounds, and he officially joined the company when he wrestled his first match for All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door back in June.
PWMania
Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship
According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE United States Championship Match Set For 09/19 Raw
A title match has been announced for next Monday's "WWE Raw" that will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley putting his gold on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins ran into Lashley backstage during Monday's episode of "Raw." Rollins called himself "the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Lashley didn't take kindly to those words and told Rollins "he who has the gold is the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Rollins then said that while Lashley's title isn't exactly what he had in mind when he said he would be going after gold, he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out the challenge. Lashley accepted.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Having Heat With Former AEW Star
CM Punk has been a very hot topic in the world of professional wrestling over the last week or so. The former AEW World Champion has been at the center of a lot of controversy and former AEW star Bobby Fish recently said that Punk “was a c**t” after their match on Dynamite in October of 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Star Wrestling For The First Time In Triple H Era
With the 24/7 Title becoming all but irrelevant since Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Dana Brooke, Tamina and R-Truth have been barely featured on WWE programming. In fact, the title which would regularly change hands – on multiple occasions – every week on "WWE Raw" has not been defended on TV since Brooke began her seventh reign as champion on July 18.
ewrestlingnews.com
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman
Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Designs For New WWE Title Belts
WWE has been going through some major changes all across the board ever since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Over the last few weeks fans have seen former stars return, NXT stars get called up, and it looks like the company is currently planning to make changes to a few of the title belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Names Promo That Inspired Him To Leave WWE
Claudio Castagnoli is on quite a run. Since his debut for All Elite Wrestling in June, the wrestling technician has joined the Blackpool Combat Club, become Ring of Honor World Champion, and had a number of memorable matches against the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Jake Hager, and Konosuke Takeshita.
411mania.com
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
Lucha Bros vs. Briscoes Off Warrior Wrestling 25 After 'Consultation' With AEW And ROH
A change has been made to the upcoming Warrior Wrestling card. Warrior Wrestling announced that the originally scheduled match between the Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) and the Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) at Warrior Wrestling 25 has been altered after consulting with AEW and ROH.
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Creative Plans For Veer
It appears that there aren't any significant "imminent creative plans" for WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan, according to Fightful Select. Veer's last WWE match on TV was on the August 15 edition of "Raw," where he defeated enhancement talent Beaux Keller in under 2 minutes. Before that, his last match on "Raw" was on June 26 in the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal match. The winner of the match was Matt Riddle.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee, WA (9/11): Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Gunther, More In Action
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 11 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee, WA (9/11) WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Uso’s (c) def. The New Day. Drew...
