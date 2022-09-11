Read full article on original website
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KVIA
Power lines down at George Dieter and Pebble Hills
EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. Powerlines, however, were downed. Crews are on their way to repair the...
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
ktxs.com
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
El Paso Photographer Captures Intense Thunderstorm In Slow Motion Video
Ok, so…. What did we do to Mother Nature over the weekend for her to just go off on us like she did last night?!. I just moved to the Horizon area and what first started as a nice cloudy evening quickly turned into a downpour of rain and some CRAZY thunderstorms that lit up the El Paso skies.
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
Juarez Definitely Has It Worse Than El Paso During Flash Floods
In El Paso, we know what certain parts of town to avoid when it is raining heavily. For example, last night on my way home I had my first dose of driving on the freeway as it began to flood. Most of us are pretty familiar with the parts of...
Woman killed in NE El Paso crash after driver fails to yield right of way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts. Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving […]
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
kisselpaso.com
Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso
Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
KVIA
El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
El Paso’s Culture, Classic Cars on Display at 2022 Lincoln Park Day – See What’s In Store
Sunday, September 18, soak up El Paso’s “Chicano culture, traditions, and history” at the 18th annual Lincoln Park Day celebration. From Zoot Suit-wearing vatos to lovingly restored ranflas, the yearly event puts El Chuco’s heritage on display for an afternoon. Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park – also...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect more heavy rain tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect another round of heavy rain tonight!🌂🌂🌂. Saw a lot of rain last night and this morning, that we actually surpassed our yearly total and we are double where we should be for the month of September and we are barely half way there!☔️💧
El Paso Golfer Lee Trevino’s ‘Racist’ Nickname
Did you know El Pasoan and PGA golfer Lee Trevino had a nickname? He was called "The Merry Mex." I'm not sure about you but as somebody who has lived in El Paso his whole life I just found out that famous El Pasoan/ famous street and professional golfer Lee Trevino had a pretty racist nickname back in the day when he was crushing it on the PGA tour.
KVIA
Organ Mountain High School Football player remains in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Organ Mountain High School Football player Abraham Romero remains in critical condition after collapsing during a game vs Deming on August 26th. Romero was taken away from the field by an ambulance and transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. On Saturday, the Organ...
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
El Paso News
Crash involving semi shuts down I-10 Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities. The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
