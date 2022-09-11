ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

KVIA

Power lines down at George Dieter and Pebble Hills

EL PASO, Texas -- A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at George Dieter and Pebble Hills in east El Paso. According to El Paso Police, there were no injuries or people transported as a result of the crash. Powerlines, however, were downed. Crews are on their way to repair the...
EL PASO, TX
ktxs.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman killed in NE El Paso crash after driver fails to yield right of way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts. Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving […]
EL PASO, TX
kisselpaso.com

Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso

Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect more heavy rain tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect another round of heavy rain tonight!🌂🌂🌂. Saw a lot of rain last night and this morning, that we actually surpassed our yearly total and we are double where we should be for the month of September and we are barely half way there!☔️💧
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Golfer Lee Trevino’s ‘Racist’ Nickname

Did you know El Pasoan and PGA golfer Lee Trevino had a nickname? He was called "The Merry Mex." I'm not sure about you but as somebody who has lived in El Paso his whole life I just found out that famous El Pasoan/ famous street and professional golfer Lee Trevino had a pretty racist nickname back in the day when he was crushing it on the PGA tour.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Crash involving semi shuts down I-10 Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities. The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to El Paso on Sep. 30. Tickets are now on sale for the international exhibition which will take place at Sunland Park Mall on Sep. 30 through January 1. Tickets will be sold on Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX

