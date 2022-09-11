ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcrightnow.com

Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian

YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old

YAKIMA, Wash.- 4-year-old Lucian went missing on Saturday evening near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park at the Yakima Greenway. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark and blue shorts. At this time there’s a large police presence in the area looking for the boy....
ifiberone.com

MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike

MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Public should search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 10:15 p.m. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was called back out to the search for Lucian on September 13. It assisted numerous agencies in clearing hundreds of pounds of thick milfoil in the area. After conducting what it called a "high-confidence search," Lucian has still not been found.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
kpq.com

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues

A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
nbcrightnow.com

Lucian Manguia on Ring app today

NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
kpq.com

Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
FOX 28 Spokane

Grant County Sheriff’s Office warns people about scammers

GRANT COUNTY WASH. – The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff’s office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
ncwlife.com

Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
KOMO News

Danger from Bolt Creek fire displaces local families in Skykomish area

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — As smoke from the Bolt Creek fire fills the sky, many people are having to spend the night away from home because of an evacuation order. “Little bit surreal, it just seemed scary, everything was quiet up north in the mountains, the wind was blowing, leaves and branches," said Ryan Martin, who evacuated from Index.
