Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Why no Amber Alert has been ordered for missing Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash. — On Saturday, September 10, detectives believe four-year-old Lucian left the playground at Sarg Hubbard park alone, headed south and east, before disappearing, igniting nationwide search efforts for the missing boy. Resources from across the state have been employed in the search, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which partnered with the Ring Neighbors App to feature Lucian on the app.
nbcrightnow.com
"I just want to hold my baby again," missing four-year-old's mother prays son will be found safe
YAKIMA, Wash. - Monday Yakima's grey and rainy weather reflected the emotions looming in the air as the search for missing four-year-old, Lucian Munguia, entered its second full day. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is now taking the lead on searching for Munguia and investigating all possible leads alongside the...
nbcrightnow.com
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
Police Searching for 4-Year-Old who Went Missing Saturday Evening in Yakima Area
Yakima Police say 4-year-old Lucian was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima. In an update on Saturday evening, Yakima's Police Chief said the child was reported missing after being last seen playing in the park. Drones and bloodhounds were being utilized in the initial search on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash.- 4-year-old Lucian went missing on Saturday evening near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park at the Yakima Greenway. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark and blue shorts. At this time there’s a large police presence in the area looking for the boy....
ifiberone.com
MLPD: Suspect arrested after shooting man over dispute involving stolen bike
MOSES LAKE — A 30-year-old man is accused of shooting another man Monday night in Moses Lake after a dispute over a stolen bicycle. Moses Lake police responded just before 9 p.m. after reports that a man had been shot in the field behind Safeway. Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, had gone to the homeless camp in the field to confront Eric Walters about a bike Walters had reportedly stolen from someone the victim knows.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Public should search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. Some assets of Lucian's search efforts are scaling back as the Yakima Police Department now asks the public to continue the search for the missing 4-year-old. Search crews from the U.S. Air Force, numerous counties, multiple fire departments and more have contributed, according to the press release from YPD.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 10:15 p.m. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was called back out to the search for Lucian on September 13. It assisted numerous agencies in clearing hundreds of pounds of thick milfoil in the area. After conducting what it called a "high-confidence search," Lucian has still not been found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima fire department releases summer call stats
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department released its statistics for calls responded to in July and August. Here's the monthly breakdown for calls by type and number.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
kpq.com
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues
A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
nbcrightnow.com
Lucian Manguia on Ring app today
NCMEC and Ring are partnering to help find missing 4 year old boy in Yakima. Lucian Manguia will be featured on the Ring Neighborhood App today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 13th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Firefighters controlling the Irving Peak and White River Fires near Lake Wenatchee have been reinforcing local forest service roads. Douglas County has dropped lesser charges against two murder suspects so their prosecution can go forward in Chelan County, where the victim in the case was killed and Chelan County Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue of a pair of distressed hikers over the weekend.
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
FOX 28 Spokane
Grant County Sheriff’s Office warns people about scammers
GRANT COUNTY WASH. – The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff’s office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
KIMA TV
Yakima family mourning after their loved one was stabbed and stomped to death in her home
It was four in the morning when police in Missouri say they received a phone call from a nine-year-old boy saying, "My mom is dead." "His mother was described as having serious injuries," said Timothy Burger, Lieutenant with Hazelwood police department. "He [said he] needed the police to come and that his father was the perpetrator."
nbcrightnow.com
"This is the time of year where it really gets bad," said the Selah deputy fire chief as wildfire season and unhealthy air quality prolong
SELAH, Wash. -- The light rain and cooler temperatures are promising, but wildfires seem to get bigger and stay longer year after year, said the Selah Fire Department deputy chief Mickey Gillie. He said unhealthy air quality is nothing new to people who live in the Pacific Northwest. "This is...
KOMO News
Danger from Bolt Creek fire displaces local families in Skykomish area
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — As smoke from the Bolt Creek fire fills the sky, many people are having to spend the night away from home because of an evacuation order. “Little bit surreal, it just seemed scary, everything was quiet up north in the mountains, the wind was blowing, leaves and branches," said Ryan Martin, who evacuated from Index.
Comments / 1