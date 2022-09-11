ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

WVNews

Late goal lifts Shawnee State past RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Brianna Brudy scored her second goal of the game with just over 12 minutes left to play, snapping a tie in the process and lifting Shawnee State University to a 2-1 win over the University of Rio Grande on Tuesday night in non-conference women's soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
RIO GRANDE, OH
WVNews

Herd Rising: Marshall basks in storybook win over Notre Dame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The path to one of Marshall's greatest victories was forged through scooping up transfer portal talent, magic tricks, and a second-year coach's belief that a Sun Belt Conference team can be as good as any opponent, especially a storied giant like Notre Dame. Fifteen games into...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Smeeks leads Rio men at ALC Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande men's golf "B" team finished ninth in the Alice Lloyd College Men's Fall Invitational, which finished its two-day run on Tuesday at Stonecrest Golf Course. The RedStorm, one of two "B" teams in the 11-team field, finished at 80-over par 656.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WVNews

RedStorm women fifth at Alice Lloyd Invite

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande women's golf team posted a fifth place finish following Tuesday's final round of the Alice Lloyd College Women's Fall Invitational at Stonecrest Golf Course. The RedStorm finished at 174-over par 750 for the two-day tourney, which featured six teams.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WVNews

Meigs County Chamber of Commerce golf scramble winners announced

POMEROY, Ohio — The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Scramble was held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Meigs Golf Course located in Pomeroy. Thirteen teams turned out for a great day of golf, with a slight sprinkle of rain not dampening the fun. Each golfer received a swag bag full of goodies that were donated by businesses both local and outside of Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Middleport, Pomeroy paving projects show results; Syracuse project set

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — In the summer of 2021, Middleport, Pomeroy and Syracuse agreed to submit a cooperative application through Ohio Public Works for improvement of streets in all three communities. With the help of County Engineer Gene Triplett and several other individuals, this project was approved for funding this year and some of the results can be seen if you drive between Middleport and Pomeroy, according to officials.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WVNews

Damaged interstate bridge lane reopens in WVa after repairs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully. The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Award winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals wi…
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognizes 7

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV

