MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — In the summer of 2021, Middleport, Pomeroy and Syracuse agreed to submit a cooperative application through Ohio Public Works for improvement of streets in all three communities. With the help of County Engineer Gene Triplett and several other individuals, this project was approved for funding this year and some of the results can be seen if you drive between Middleport and Pomeroy, according to officials.

MIDDLEPORT, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO