Meigs County Chamber of Commerce golf scramble winners announced
POMEROY, Ohio — The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Scramble was held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Meigs Golf Course located in Pomeroy. Thirteen teams turned out for a great day of golf, with a slight sprinkle of rain not dampening the fun. Each golfer received a swag bag full of goodies that were donated by businesses both local and outside of Meigs County.
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognizes 7
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
