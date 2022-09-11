POMEROY, Ohio — The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Scramble was held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Meigs Golf Course located in Pomeroy. Thirteen teams turned out for a great day of golf, with a slight sprinkle of rain not dampening the fun. Each golfer received a swag bag full of goodies that were donated by businesses both local and outside of Meigs County.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO