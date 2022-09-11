ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Daily Record

A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him

Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
A small plane with two on board crashes into pond in Broomfield

A small plane crashed into a pond in Broomfield and two people onboard safely got out of the aircraft. The crash happened Wednesday in the Anthem Ranch area, according to a 12:25 p.m. tweet by North Metro Fire Rescue. The two people on board were evaluated for injuries by responders...
BROOMFIELD, CO

