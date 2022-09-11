Read full article on original website
“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers. But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him
Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
Judge won’t yet consider First Amendment defense from man arrested after livestreaming during King Soopers shooting
A Boulder County judge on Tuesday allowed the criminal case to go forward against the man charged with police obstruction after he livestreamed the 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store. Dean Schiller, 44, had argued his actions were protected by the First Amendment, but Judge...
A small plane with two on board crashes into pond in Broomfield
A small plane crashed into a pond in Broomfield and two people onboard safely got out of the aircraft. The crash happened Wednesday in the Anthem Ranch area, according to a 12:25 p.m. tweet by North Metro Fire Rescue. The two people on board were evaluated for injuries by responders...
