NPR
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
NPR
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
NPR
Nurses in Minnesota are in the middle of a 3-day strike
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota walked off the job Monday to protest being understaffed and overworked. The nurses are demanding among other things higher wages. Thousands of Minnesota nurses are on strike. They walked off the job yesterday to protest poor working conditions at several local hospitals. The nurses demand changes to their shift schedules and higher wages, and the strike also highlights the nationwide nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. And there are signs that similar strikes could happen in other states. For more, we're joined by Minnesota Public Radio health reporter Michelle Wiley. Michelle, the hospital and the nurses have been negotiating for a while now. What issues have kept them apart?
