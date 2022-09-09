Read full article on original website
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
Smithonian
Seven Million Years Ago, the Oldest Known Early Human Was Already Walking
A blackened, broken leg bone from Earth’s prehistoric past may hold the answer to when early humans diverged from apes and started their own evolutionary path. The fossilized find, first uncovered two decades ago, suggests that early humans regularly walked on two feet some seven million years ago. This new analysis, published today in Nature, makes a strong case that Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a species that lived during the critical time when our human lineage diverged from the chimps, habitually walked on two legs. Since many consider bipedalism the major milestone that put our own lineage on a different evolutionary path than the apes, Sahelanthropus could be the very oldest known hominin—the group consisting of modern humans, extinct human species and all of our immediate ancestors.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
A shrew-like creature that lived 225 million years ago is the oldest mammal ever identified
The world's oldest mammal has been identified using fossil dental records -- predating the previously confirmed earliest mammal by about 20 million years -- in a new discovery hailed as "very significant" by researchers.
Phys.org
Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
Archaeologists at the University of Oxford's School of Archaeology have used satellite imagery to identify and map more than 350 monumental hunting structures known as "kites" across northern Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq—most of which had never been previously documented. Led by Dr. Michael Fradley, a team of researchers...
studyfinds.org
Historic heat: Fossilized trees in Siberia reveal it’s never been hotter in 7,000 years
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — 2022 is going down as one of the hottest summers to date. As the planet warms up, scorching heatwaves have caused unprecedented high temperatures. Now, a new study examining the climate in Western Siberia reveals that the warmest summers in the past 7,000 years are happening right now.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Humans Might Have Settled in South America over 18,000 Years Ago After Discovery of Chromosomes
South America was long believed to had been populated by ancient humans who arrived in North America and expanded through southward migration across the continent. The long-lasting theory concerning the migrations was based on discovery that a land bridge once existed between Siberia and Alaska. The ancient icy bridge allowed...
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Mysterious Reef From Millions of Years Ago Discovered in Vast Australian Desert
Once containing a vast, prehistoric ocean, the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is an extraordinary landscape. Now a scrubby desert on limestone bedrock, it's extremely flat and almost featureless, extending for over a thousand kilometers. But a new discovery suggests that the vast, semi-arid expanse may not be as featureless...
msn.com
sciencealert.com
Forest Islands in The Amazon Host Unique Ecosystems, But They're Doomed
Built in the 1980s, the Balbina Dam is one of dozens of large dams across rivers in the Amazon Basin. Such dams might leave behind seemingly green patches of forest, but our new research has shown these disconnected patches of forest are no longer able to support thriving ecosystems. The...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Solve Mount Everest Wildlife Mysteries Through the Use of eDNA
From only 20 liters of water gathered in one of the toughest settings on Earth, researchers find evidence of 187 taxonomic orders. A team of scientists headed by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Appalachian State University employed environmental DNA (eDNA) to record the breadth of high-alpine biodiversity on the world’s tallest peak, 29,032-foot Mount Everest (8,849 m). This important project is a component of the groundbreaking 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the largest single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
Fascinating video demonstrates that none of us has any idea what a continent actually is
What is a continent? Nobody knows. Naming the seven continents is one of the first things young kids learn in school. Despite the fact that we forget most of what we learn, I'd wager that most American adults can still rattle off North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia (or Oceania, depending on how old you are) and Antarctica like it's nothing. Easy peasy.
