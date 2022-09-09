ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Seven Million Years Ago, the Oldest Known Early Human Was Already Walking

A blackened, broken leg bone from Earth’s prehistoric past may hold the answer to when early humans diverged from apes and started their own evolutionary path. The fossilized find, first uncovered two decades ago, suggests that early humans regularly walked on two feet some seven million years ago. This new analysis, published today in Nature, makes a strong case that Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a species that lived during the critical time when our human lineage diverged from the chimps, habitually walked on two legs. Since many consider bipedalism the major milestone that put our own lineage on a different evolutionary path than the apes, Sahelanthropus could be the very oldest known hominin—the group consisting of modern humans, extinct human species and all of our immediate ancestors.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Kingdom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
msn.com

What Are the Best Appetite Suppressants?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best appetite suppressants can help you shed pounds by reducing your desire to eat and maintaining energy levels all day. We’ve reviewed some of the best appetite suppressants on the market, and PhenQ tops our list due to its comprehensive weight loss benefits.
WEIGHT LOSS
sciencealert.com

Forest Islands in The Amazon Host Unique Ecosystems, But They're Doomed

Built in the 1980s, the Balbina Dam is one of dozens of large dams across rivers in the Amazon Basin. Such dams might leave behind seemingly green patches of forest, but our new research has shown these disconnected patches of forest are no longer able to support thriving ecosystems. The...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Solve Mount Everest Wildlife Mysteries Through the Use of eDNA

From only 20 liters of water gathered in one of the toughest settings on Earth, researchers find evidence of 187 taxonomic orders. A team of scientists headed by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Appalachian State University employed environmental DNA (eDNA) to record the breadth of high-alpine biodiversity on the world’s tallest peak, 29,032-foot Mount Everest (8,849 m). This important project is a component of the groundbreaking 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the largest single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
WILDLIFE
Upworthy

Fascinating video demonstrates that none of us has any idea what a continent actually is

What is a continent? Nobody knows. Naming the seven continents is one of the first things young kids learn in school. Despite the fact that we forget most of what we learn, I'd wager that most American adults can still rattle off North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia (or Oceania, depending on how old you are) and Antarctica like it's nothing. Easy peasy.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy