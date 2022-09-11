ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Feels Like He Is Almost The Son Of A WWE Hall Of Famer

Over the past two years, "The Tribal Chief", Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has run rampant over WWE. During his reign, "The Head of the Table" has recruited his Wise Man Paul Heyman, his cousins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most recently, former "NXT 2.0" star and Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa. However, despite family being central to the identity of The Bloodline, there is another man in their ranks, an "honorary Uce" if you will.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

Raw takes place tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Edge will have a rare match on television as he takes on Dominik Mysterio for the first time ever. Dominik turned on Edge and his dad Rey Mysterio following their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle. Dominik then joined Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley in Judgment Day and the group injured Edge last week.
PORTLAND, OR
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On WWE Possibly Splitting Up The World Titles

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over two years now and he also won the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. However, The Tribal Chief is no longer a regular on WWE programming which means the titles aren’t consistently featured on Raw or SmackDown.
WWE
mmanews.com

Rousey Names What Surprised Her About Lesnar After Meeting

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has revealed what’s surprised her since getting to know Brock Lesnar. Between 2013 and 2015, Rousey sat on the 135-pound throne on MMA’s biggest stage. The 2008 Olympic bronze-medalist judoka had previously held and defended the Strikeforce title, later being promoted to championship status in the UFC following her signing in 2012.
UFC
PWMania

Bianca Belair Reveals How She Felt About Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch

WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair talked about her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch:. “It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road....
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Rollins grabs a mic and welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins. He asks the crowd if they believe in karma before saying he was sceptical about it until he beat Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans. Rollins addresses Riddle’s request for a rematch and says he isn’t interested in it. Rollins says he’s been pondering what’s next for him over the past week and says it has been far too long since he’s held championship gold.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Star Wrestling For The First Time In Triple H Era

With the 24/7 Title becoming all but irrelevant since Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Dana Brooke, Tamina and R-Truth have been barely featured on WWE programming. In fact, the title which would regularly change hands – on multiple occasions – every week on "WWE Raw" has not been defended on TV since Brooke began her seventh reign as champion on July 18.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Wants Two World Champions For WrestleMania 39

They have a plan for that. Back in August 2020, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Title and has held the championship ever since. That is the kind of reign that you do not see in modern wrestling, or in almost any era of wrestling for that matter. It has turned Reigns into an all time great, but at some point he is going to have to lose the title. Now WWE might have a plan in mind.
WWE

