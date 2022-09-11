Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Feels Like He Is Almost The Son Of A WWE Hall Of Famer
Over the past two years, "The Tribal Chief", Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has run rampant over WWE. During his reign, "The Head of the Table" has recruited his Wise Man Paul Heyman, his cousins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most recently, former "NXT 2.0" star and Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa. However, despite family being central to the identity of The Bloodline, there is another man in their ranks, an "honorary Uce" if you will.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio
Raw takes place tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Edge will have a rare match on television as he takes on Dominik Mysterio for the first time ever. Dominik turned on Edge and his dad Rey Mysterio following their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle. Dominik then joined Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley in Judgment Day and the group injured Edge last week.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Possibly Splitting Up The World Titles
Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over two years now and he also won the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. However, The Tribal Chief is no longer a regular on WWE programming which means the titles aren’t consistently featured on Raw or SmackDown.
mmanews.com
Rousey Names What Surprised Her About Lesnar After Meeting
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has revealed what’s surprised her since getting to know Brock Lesnar. Between 2013 and 2015, Rousey sat on the 135-pound throne on MMA’s biggest stage. The 2008 Olympic bronze-medalist judoka had previously held and defended the Strikeforce title, later being promoted to championship status in the UFC following her signing in 2012.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Reveals How She Felt About Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch
WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair talked about her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch:. “It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road....
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Rollins grabs a mic and welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins. He asks the crowd if they believe in karma before saying he was sceptical about it until he beat Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans. Rollins addresses Riddle’s request for a rematch and says he isn’t interested in it. Rollins says he’s been pondering what’s next for him over the past week and says it has been far too long since he’s held championship gold.
WWE champ-champ Roman Reigns tops 2022 PWI 500, AEW’s CM Punk third
Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has been acknowledged with one of the most prestigious honors in the professional wrestling
Yardbarker
Potential WWE Raw spoilers: Johnny Gargano’s opponent revealed, feud involving top stars
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night Raw tonight and the company has already announced several matches for it in advance. Johnny Gargano will wrestle an unknown opponent on the show, which marks Gargano's first match since last December when he departed from WWE NXT. PWinsider.com reports the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Star Wrestling For The First Time In Triple H Era
With the 24/7 Title becoming all but irrelevant since Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Dana Brooke, Tamina and R-Truth have been barely featured on WWE programming. In fact, the title which would regularly change hands – on multiple occasions – every week on "WWE Raw" has not been defended on TV since Brooke began her seventh reign as champion on July 18.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Wants Two World Champions For WrestleMania 39
They have a plan for that. Back in August 2020, Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Title and has held the championship ever since. That is the kind of reign that you do not see in modern wrestling, or in almost any era of wrestling for that matter. It has turned Reigns into an all time great, but at some point he is going to have to lose the title. Now WWE might have a plan in mind.
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
