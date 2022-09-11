WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Rollins grabs a mic and welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins. He asks the crowd if they believe in karma before saying he was sceptical about it until he beat Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans. Rollins addresses Riddle’s request for a rematch and says he isn’t interested in it. Rollins says he’s been pondering what’s next for him over the past week and says it has been far too long since he’s held championship gold.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO