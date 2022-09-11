ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

34-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Sand Springs School Remodel

A time capsule created by the Sand Springs Class of 1988 was discovered this week while remodeling the school. The plan is to get the class together to go through the contents. Sand Springs Public Schools superintendent Sherry Durkee said the capsule was made up of a cardboard box. It was dug up during construction at the old 9th Grade Center, which is being converted into the district’s administrative building.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Foster, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

National Indian Taco Championship

Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants. If you cannot cook an Indian Taco...
PAWHUSKA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Historical Marker Honors Legacy, Contributions Of Black Wall Street Founders

A new historical marker honoring the contributions and legacies of the founders of Black Wall Street was unveiled on Tuesday. It is the second designated historical landmark in the Greenwood District. Organizers say the acknowledgement is important in helping the community remember its roots. "As descendants of a survivor of...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Highschool#Mclain High School#Mcclain High School
News On 6

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KLAW 101

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Superintendent calls for unity, says voucher system would be 'foolish'

The head of Minco Public Schools says schools should not be political battlegrounds, and a voucher system that would see public money going to private schools is unwise. Minco Public Schools posted a message to Facebook from Superintendent Kevin Sims on Sept. 8. In the message, Sims praised his school district and said those who work for the betterment of students should be appreciated regardless of politics.
MINCO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bill Self - Other - Pay David Castillo a Visit

College basketball fans may have seen some pretty influential names in the sport right here in Bartlesville. The fall recruiting period recently became open for NCAA coaches, and a whole line of big-time names have made their way to Bruin Field House to watch current Bartlesville high standout David Castillo.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy