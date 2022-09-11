Read full article on original website
Network Printer Installation Wizard, Unable to install printer, Access is denied
If you get Unable to install printer, Access is denied error while trying to install a new printer through the Network Printer Installation Wizard, then this post may help resolve the issue. A few Windows users have reported this issue while adding a Network Printer through an existing port and driver in Print Management. A few others have experienced the error while installing the printer without administrator rights.
Convert Handwritten Math to Text using Ink to Math in Word, PowerPoint, Excel
Microsoft Office is known to push updates and upgrade its versions from time to time. With each upgrade, it pushes new features to the products. One such feature is the Ink to Math feature. It allows users to convert mathematical functions from a drawing to font-based text in Word, Exceland PowerPoint. We have explained this feature in detail in this article.
Windows Error Reporting Event ID 1001 [Fixed]
In this post, we will see how you can fix Windows Error Reporting Event ID 1001 and the BSOD it causes. Some Windows users reported that error reported that a Blue Screen of Death appears when running their computer. When trying to probe the cause in the Event Viewer, the following error message appears.
How to use Ink to Shape in Word, PowerPoint, Excel
Microsoft is known to update its Microsoft Office products with new features frequently. As artificial intelligence takes over, Microsoft 365 products have grown smarter. Now, you can convert hand sketched shapes into perfect ones. The procedure to use the Ink to Shape feature in Microsoft Office has been explained in this article.
Windows stuck in Dark Mode; How to get out of it?
If Windows is stuck in Dark mode, follow these suggestions to get out of it. Here we have elaborated on some common reasons why your Windows 11/10 PC might be stuck in Dark mode. You need to follow all these solutions according to the cause. Windows stuck in Dark Mode.
How to search for files from the MS-DOS Command Prompt
MS-DOS or Microsoft Disk Operating System was the dominant operating system for Personal Computer throughout the 80s. MS-DOS is a non-graphical command line operating system. MS-DOS allows the user to navigate, open, and otherwise manipulate files on their computer from a command line instead of a Graphic User Interface (GUI) like Windows.
How to turn ON SafeSearch in Google Search
Most users use Google, which is the most popular search engine, to search for their queries. By default, SafeSearch is OFF on the Google search engine. However, you can turn it ON to filter explicit search results on your system. We have explained the same in this article. How to...
Fix 0x800CCC90 Outlook error code
This post features solutions to fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook error. This error can occur when users have added multiple POP3 accounts to their Outlook profile and an account is unable to send or receive emails. Usually, it’s an issue with the mail server and the error message reads:. Outlook...
Mordhau keeps crashing, freezing, disconnecting or stuttering on PC
Mordhau, a combat game, has been giving trouble to their gamers by causing performance issues. According to these gamers, Mordhau keeps crashing or freezing on their Windows computer. There are various reasons for the same, one of them could be the lack of power required to run the game. In this post, we will discuss this issue in detail and see what you need to do to resolve it.
How to set a Custom Theme in Windows Terminal
In this post, we will show you how to set a custom theme in Windows Terminal app on a Windows 11/10 computer. This is a new feature of Windows Terminal that helps to create multiple custom themes and then you can apply any of those themes with a few mouse clicks. In the custom theme, you can set the tab background color or color for the focused tab, color for the tab row of the active window, unfocused tabs (or background tabs), and color for the tab row for the background window. You can see the same in the screenshot added below.
Disable Do you want to close all tabs prompt in Windows Terminal
In Windows Terminal, when you have opened multiple tabs and you try to close an entire window, a confirmation pop-up or prompt appears. You can either press the Close all button in that prompt to continue or Cancel the action. This feature is pretty much similar to browsers where you can confirm before closing multiple tabs. And, similar to a web browser, you can also enable or disable the Do you want to close all tabs prompt in Windows Terminal on a Windows 11/10 PC.
OpenGL Error: 1282 (Invalid Operation) in Minecraft
OpenGL Error: 1282 (Invalid Operation) is a common Minecraft error. This error is especially prevalent in the Minecraft version with Mods installed. The error message spams itself in your chat and sometimes even turns your screen black. According to Minecraft gamers, this issue is frustrating and needs a remedy quickly. That is why, in this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you need to do if you see OpenGL Error: 1282 (Invalid Operation) in Minecraft.
VPN causes computer to crash or freeze
If your VPN is causing your computer to crash or freeze, then this post will help fix the issue. It’s frustrating to have the PC crash or freeze when you’re in the middle of something important. A VPN may cause Windows to crash due to several reasons. An improperly configured VPN, a buggy VPN client, traffic overload, poor internet connection, and a faulty driver can all trigger a VPN to crash or freeze Windows.
