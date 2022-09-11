Read full article on original website
Wilkes-Barre: From The Inside Out
At the start of the school year, Yakir Havin sat down with Rabbi Uri Perlman, founder and director of the “Wilkes-Barre” yeshiva, to discuss what makes that yeshiva unique and what is the secret to reaching our teens. Wilkes-Barre. It’s a name whose pronunciation catches the tongues of...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. “Democrat because I feel like they’re going to better protect our country” and “they’re pro-choice,” an Allentown local told Fox News.
Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States
A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver. That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania
There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
Wyoming Valley waited much longer for royal news in ’52
If America’s royal watchers could travel back in time 70 years, to Britain’s last changing of the monarch, they’d likely fee
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE
OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
Doe licenses sold out in most popular deer hunting spots across Pennsylvania
With the final round of sales of doe hunting licenses open as of Monday, the licenses were sold out by today in 14 of the state’s 23 wildlife management units, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. In a process that...
New Poconos Park venue opens with plans to host 2-day country festival
A new major entertainment venue opened its doors on Thursday, and its first big event is slated for next weekend. Poconos Park, a more-than-200-acre facility, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the venue, which includes the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. New music real estate company From The Roots reached a multi-million-dollar deal this summer to buy the property, which is located in the Mt. Laurel area of Lehman Township, and in a few short months, was ready to launch the new complex with a two-day event on Sept. 16 and 17.
Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield […]
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
Wilkes-Barre Township police charge four men with passing counterfeit cash
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested four men on allegations they used counterfeit cash during a transaction at the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday. Three men were arrested inside Miller’s Ale House where they pretended to be patrons at the bar and the fourth man was apprehended after a foot chase.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PA Dept. of Health to distribute potassium iodide tablets to people around nuclear power plant in Salem Twp.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday to people who live or work within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Salem Township and the three other active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.
Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home
Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
@#$%&! PA city tops list of rudest cities
A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival
MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup, but this is not just any soup. "Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said. This is McClure's...
