Wilkes-barre, PA

anash.org

Wilkes-Barre: From The Inside Out

At the start of the school year, Yakir Havin sat down with Rabbi Uri Perlman, founder and director of the “Wilkes-Barre” yeshiva, to discuss what makes that yeshiva unique and what is the secret to reaching our teens. Wilkes-Barre. It’s a name whose pronunciation catches the tongues of...
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania

There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE

OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
OLYPHANT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Poconos Park venue opens with plans to host 2-day country festival

A new major entertainment venue opened its doors on Thursday, and its first big event is slated for next weekend. Poconos Park, a more-than-200-acre facility, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the venue, which includes the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. New music real estate company From The Roots reached a multi-million-dollar deal this summer to buy the property, which is located in the Mt. Laurel area of Lehman Township, and in a few short months, was ready to launch the new complex with a two-day event on Sept. 16 and 17.
MUSIC
YourErie

Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home

Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival

MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup, but this is not just any soup. "Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said. This is McClure's...
MCCLURE, PA

