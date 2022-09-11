Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
New Poconos Park venue opens with plans to host 2-day country festival
A new major entertainment venue opened its doors on Thursday, and its first big event is slated for next weekend. Poconos Park, a more-than-200-acre facility, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the venue, which includes the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. New music real estate company From The Roots reached a multi-million-dollar deal this summer to buy the property, which is located in the Mt. Laurel area of Lehman Township, and in a few short months, was ready to launch the new complex with a two-day event on Sept. 16 and 17.
Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station. They hoped to top last year’s attendance of […]
131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival
MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup, but this is not just any soup. "Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said. This is McClure's...
anash.org
Wilkes-Barre: From The Inside Out
At the start of the school year, Yakir Havin sat down with Rabbi Uri Perlman, founder and director of the “Wilkes-Barre” yeshiva, to discuss what makes that yeshiva unique and what is the secret to reaching our teens. Wilkes-Barre. It’s a name whose pronunciation catches the tongues of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Lehigh Valley Medium Matthew Kamont Shares What to Expect in a Reading
Whether it’s a fun frolic into the supernatural or a quest for closure, visiting a medium is an exercise in receptivity, one that the Lehigh Valley Medium makes lighthearted and healing. Matthew Kamont decided to lean into his uncanny talent over a decade ago and provides group and private readings, passing on messages from beyond. Here’s how it works.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 8 Haunted Hotels That Will Give You Nightmares
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Pennsylvania, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names eight haunted hotels in the Keystone State. I knew we had a few, but having eight haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “If you are partial to ghost stories, haunted tales, and spooky happenings, a little paranormal activity might be just what your overnight getaway needs,” OnlyinYourState.com says in the article. “And, if you’re tired of the generic hotel experience, you’re in luck. Look no further. Below you’ll find a list of some of the most haunted hotels in Pennsylvania. Even if you don’t encounter a ghost — and you very well might — you’ll leave with some fascinating tales to tell.”
PhillyBite
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Scenic Train Rides
If planning a vacation to Pennsylvania, you may want to check out some of its scenic train rides. There are several different routes, including those on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, and the Middletown & Hummeltown Railroad. These rides provide an unforgettable way to see Pennsylvania's natural beauty.
Severe storms with damaging winds, hail could lash central Pa. Monday
Late Monday afternoon thunderstorms could bring powerful, damaging winds, heavy rain and hail to the midstate, forecasters said. The National Weather Service is calling for storms between 2–4 p.m., but there’s a chance of some residual showers and storms in the evening. Forecasters said a weak, isolated tornado...
Map of Pennsylvania Trails of History sites and museums
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Pennsylvania’s historic soldiers on the Military History Trail. At sites like Bushy Run Battlefield […]
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
puplore.com
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania
There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
iheart.com
Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians
>Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says with the state House in session this week, it's time to get back to his agenda. Today, Governor Wolf said the House should pass his plan to send two-thousand-dollar checks to Pennsylvanians in need. Wolf says the money will be life-changing for families across the state.
PA Dept. of Health to distribute potassium iodide tablets to people around nuclear power plant in Salem Twp.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday to people who live or work within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Salem Township and the three other active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.
Comments / 0