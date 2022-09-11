Read full article on original website
Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers
A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fatal motorcycle accident in Sugarloaf Twp.
SUGARLOAF TWP., Pa. -- A Kansas woman died after a motorcycle accident in Luzerne County. Eva Carey, 55, lost control and crashed her bike on I-80 east in Sugarloaf Township around 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton where she was pronounced...
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney
A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at St. Luke’s after crash, Lehigh County coroner says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
15-year-old accused of driving wrong way on State Route 2
SPOKANE, WASH — A 15-year-old, along with a 13-year-old passenger, was driving a car in the wrong direction on State Route 2 when she reportedly crashed into another car with a 1-month-old baby inside. The second car rolled, and came to rest in the freeway median on its top. The crash caused several lanes to close while Washington State Patrol...
Pennsylvania woman gets prison time after human scalp found by road
YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison in the disappearance and presumed death of her husband in 2011, and investigators unraveled the case after the husband’s partial scalp was found along a road, according to our affiliate KDKA. Virginia Hayden, 71, plead no contest to third-degree murder […]
Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
WSP investigating abandoned vehicle in canal
FINLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating how a vehicle ended up in a canal in Finley Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. According to a tweet by Trooper C. Thorson, the abandoned vehicle was located on SR 397 near MP 9. In the tweet, he said troopers didn’t...
Woman banned from Wyoming Valley Mall after $1.2K retail theft
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say committed a $1,200 retail theft at JCPenny’s is now banned from the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Times Leader, a Luzerne County judge banned Tracey Ann Simoson, 54, from entering and shopping at JCPenney for two years. In April, Simoson was arrested after she was […]
Anonymous Threat To 'Shoot People' At Orefield Middle School Prompted Closures, Police Say
Authorities have provided more details surrounding the Safe2Say threat that prompted the closure of all schools in a Lehigh County school district last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 8:20 p.m., an anonymous person threatened to "shoot people" at Orefield Middle School, South Whitehall Township police said. Parkland School District...
Sad Circumstances Surrounding Crash That Killed Mount Laurel NJ Restaurant Owner
The owner of an Italian restaurant in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was killed last weekend just as he was finishing up a day on the job. According to NJ.com, Glenn Carini, owner of Cucina Carini off Hainesport-Mt. Laurel Road, was pulling out of the restaurant this past Saturday night around 8 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another motorist.
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against city official
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader. Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated […]
WTOV 9
Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
