ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarloaf Township, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Kansas woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County. It happened on Interstate 80 in Sugarloaf Township, near Conyngham, on Friday afternoon. State police say the woman was driving the motorcycle eastbound when she lost control and crashed. Witnesses tried to perform...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
SOMERSET, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peabody, KS
Accidents
Peabody, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Sugarloaf Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Peabody, KS
City
Trooper, PA
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Kansas Accidents
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal motorcycle accident in Sugarloaf Twp.

SUGARLOAF TWP., Pa. -- A Kansas woman died after a motorcycle accident in Luzerne County. Eva Carey, 55, lost control and crashed her bike on I-80 east in Sugarloaf Township around 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton where she was pronounced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 80#Traffic Accident#Troop N
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBRE

Police investigate crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Police are investigating a violent crash that ended with a mini-van on its side. The damaged vehicle had to be towed away after the crash this afternoon at Hazle and Moyallen streets. Police officers and firefighters on the scene declined to comment on what happened, but an onlooker told Eyewitness News the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman banned from Wyoming Valley Mall after $1.2K retail theft

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say committed a $1,200 retail theft at JCPenny’s is now banned from the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Times Leader, a Luzerne County judge banned Tracey Ann Simoson, 54, from entering and shopping at JCPenney for two years. In April, Simoson was arrested after she was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Animal cruelty charges dismissed against city official

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader. Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy