A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.

YOUNGWOOD, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO