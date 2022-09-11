Read full article on original website
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Jimbo Fisher Following Texas A&M's Upset Loss
Jimbo Fisher had an awful weekend. His Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the Appalachian State Mountaineers at College Station last Saturday. Now, Paul Finebaum is letting him hear about it. Many thought Texas A&M would be the third-best team in the SEC this season. The Aggies even found themselves...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?
What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska
Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Boston College
The Seminoles will take on the Eagles on September 24.
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's press conference that included heavy QB questioning
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Nevada, but the questioning was all about the quarterback position. In an intense line of questioning, Ferentz alluded to Spencer Petras' body of work. Here's the full question and answers from today's press conference. You can get...
SEC directs Georgia, Tennessee to abandon future non-conference games with Oklahoma amid realignment
CFB Week 3 ATS picks: Georgia (-24) vs. South Carolina. <div id="embedVideoContainer_11312516" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=89da468e-39de-4ffc-8b05-908ec8409fbf&channel=college-football&key=11312516&prismId=89da468e-39de-4ffc-8b05-908ec8409fbf"></div>. <p>SEC officials directed Georgia and Tennessee to abandon their upcoming games with the Oklahoma in non-conference play as the Sooners — along with Texas — prepare to join the SEC no later than 2025, the...
Morning Brew: What we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game
In today's Morning Brew, here's what we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game.
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
247Sports
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
247Sports
Georgia, Kentucky lead East's rise in updated SEC power rankings after Week 2
A couple weeks into the SEC football season, the Eastern Division is taking charge with three teams ranked inside the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. Georgia leaped Alabama following the Crimson Tide's narrow win at Texas while impressive victories from Kentucky and Tennessee altered this week's updated SEC power rankings significantly.
247Sports
