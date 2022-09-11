What was seen as a formality is now official. Originally set up as a non-conference home-and-home between Georgia and Oklahoma to be played in 2023 and 2031, the series is now off with the Sooners set to join the SEC by 2025. The SEC instructed Georgia and Tennessee to cancel their scheduled games against Oklahoma for 2023 and 2024 as the conference attempts to add the Sooners and Texas Longhorns to the conference sooner than the existing agreement. Georgia will now look to find a new non-conference opponent for next year's schedule.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO