What was seen as a formality is now official. Originally set up as a non-conference home-and-home between Georgia and Oklahoma to be played in 2023 and 2031, the series is now off with the Sooners set to join the SEC by 2025. The SEC instructed Georgia and Tennessee to cancel their scheduled games against Oklahoma for 2023 and 2024 as the conference attempts to add the Sooners and Texas Longhorns to the conference sooner than the existing agreement. Georgia will now look to find a new non-conference opponent for next year's schedule.
Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0...
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
The 75th meeting between South Carolina and Georgia will kick off at Noon Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The Gamecocks enter the contest as a 24.5-point underdog to the top-ranked Bulldogs, who are off to a fast start after winning their first national championship since 1980 last season. It’s...
The top-ranked Georgia football team will come to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on South Carolina under second-year head coach Shane Beamer and his team. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) are viewed by the Vegas oddsmakers as a team with little chance to win. The opening line was more...
CFB Week 3 ATS picks: Georgia (-24) vs. South Carolina. <div id="embedVideoContainer_11312516" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=89da468e-39de-4ffc-8b05-908ec8409fbf&channel=college-football&key=11312516&prismId=89da468e-39de-4ffc-8b05-908ec8409fbf"></div>. <p>SEC officials directed Georgia and Tennessee to abandon their upcoming games with the Oklahoma in non-conference play as the Sooners — along with Texas — prepare to join the SEC no later than 2025, the...
One of Tennessee’s future marquee non-conference games won’t be happening – at least as a non-conference game. The SEC on Wednesday announced it has directed both Tennessee and Georgia to postponed scheduled games against Oklahoma – the Vols were set to host the Sooners in 2024 and the Bulldogs were slated to play in Norman in 2023. The reasoning for the change is in relation to the Sooners joining the SEC along with Texas, which is scheduled to happen in 2025.
South Carolina will welcome the No. 1 team in the country to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday as Georgia will make its way to Columbia. The Gamecocks (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday in Fayetteville as it fell to the Razorbacks 44-30. The Bulldogs (2-0) took care of business against Samford as it won 33-0 after defeating Oregon in their first game of the season.
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Georgia 33 Samford 0, there are no coincidences …now it’s time for the Bulldog Nation to ‘Eastbound and Pound’ Beamer’s Gamecocks
This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The school was place on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control. NewsChopper 2 was over...
