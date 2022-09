North Texas vs. UNLV: Game Preview, Breakdown, Prediction. Rebels, Arroyo Set For Important Non-Conference Clash vs. North Texas. Finish the job. That has to be the message coming from UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as his Rebels prepare for a crucial high noon tilt on Saturday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium against non-conference opponent North Texas.

DENTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO