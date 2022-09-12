ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

Police: Multiple injured after shootout during attempted burglary at San Leandro marijuana grow

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mF73v_0hrJ8DFs00

San Leandro police are investigating after a shootout that happened during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana cultivation early Sunday morning.

At around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Adams Avenue to the report of the shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to the grow site.

Police say a security guard for the site was struck once by gunfire and is listed in stable condition. A site manager, as he is being described, also associated with the marijuana cultivation, was struck by gunfire multiple times and is listed in critical condition.

Police say one burglary suspect was located at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. That person is listed in critical condition.

As officers converged upon the area, they also located a U-Haul van fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say the U-Haul failed to yield to officers, and a vehicle pursuit into the City of Oakland commenced. During the pursuit, the suspect(s) exited the van and entered a newer model silver Jeep. While switching suspect vehicles, one suspect was caught on foot by an officer. The suspect was not injured during the gunfire.

The U-Haul van was recovered and collected as evidence, police said.

The Jeep was then pursued for several more minutes until it stopped, and two additional suspects fled on foot, according to police. The pursuit terminated in the area of 31st Street and Martin Luther King Way. Police say the pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The two suspects who fled on foot from the Jeep have yet to be captured. The Jeep has since been recovered.

San Leandro police say the incident is still an active investigation.

Police will work with city staff to determine if the marijuana cultivation was legal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call SLPD at 510-577-2740.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hrJ8DFs00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 8

MADD MAXX
4d ago

Democrat city. No bail , defund the police. Do California have the SAFE T program coming ? Look it up 😂😂😂. Democrat politicians are wild. Wth

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beverlypress.com

Man from Oakland arrested in local robbery spree

A 31-year-old man from Oakland has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in the local area from May through July, including two hold-ups that occurred in the Melrose Avenue shopping district. One of those robberies led to an officer-involved shooting on July 14 near Melrose and Orange Grove avenues.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Leandro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of woman in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in East Oakland last week.On September 7, officers were called to the 9700 block of D Street where they found 22-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez-Cermeno on the street suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.On Tuesday Oakland police said in a press statement that officers arrested Jose Guardadolara for the homicide. The 21-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested that same day less than half a mile away on the 1200 block of 90th Ave. The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Guardadolara was charged with Rodriguez-Cermeno's murder.Oakland police said the suspect and the victim knew one another. No additional information was immediately available.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose stabbing suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty

The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#The U Haul#Jeep
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home

OAKLAND --  A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times  the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Man fatally shot in Pinole

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Pinole this morning, police said. At 9:14 a.m., Pinole police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired with people yelling in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road, police said. Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Pinole resident Lamont Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
PINOLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk

DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigating 2 overnight shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in separate instances in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Both of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with injuries. The first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District at Fulton Street and Hyde Street. A 32-year-old victim was approached and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy