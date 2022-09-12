Police: Multiple injured after shootout during attempted burglary at San Leandro marijuana grow

San Leandro police are investigating after a shootout that happened during an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana cultivation early Sunday morning.

At around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Adams Avenue to the report of the shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to the grow site.

Police say a security guard for the site was struck once by gunfire and is listed in stable condition. A site manager, as he is being described, also associated with the marijuana cultivation, was struck by gunfire multiple times and is listed in critical condition.

Police say one burglary suspect was located at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. That person is listed in critical condition.

As officers converged upon the area, they also located a U-Haul van fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say the U-Haul failed to yield to officers, and a vehicle pursuit into the City of Oakland commenced. During the pursuit, the suspect(s) exited the van and entered a newer model silver Jeep. While switching suspect vehicles, one suspect was caught on foot by an officer. The suspect was not injured during the gunfire.

The U-Haul van was recovered and collected as evidence, police said.

The Jeep was then pursued for several more minutes until it stopped, and two additional suspects fled on foot, according to police. The pursuit terminated in the area of 31st Street and Martin Luther King Way. Police say the pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The two suspects who fled on foot from the Jeep have yet to be captured. The Jeep has since been recovered.

San Leandro police say the incident is still an active investigation.

Police will work with city staff to determine if the marijuana cultivation was legal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call SLPD at 510-577-2740.